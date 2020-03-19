“Bittersweet” is how the 2020 school year will end for about 1,800 exchange students across the U.S., including 46 in North Alabama, due to the coronavirus.
According to Penny Garmon, who is the Education First High School Exchange Year Regional Director for North Alabama, exchange students are being sent home starting Saturday.
“This decision was made this morning [Thursday, March 19] to start the process of sending them home Saturday,” Garmon told the The Reporter. “Our company had close to 3,000 students here this year, but many had already requested to return home since there was so much uncertainty.”
With so many countries now requesting their citizens return home and multitudes of airline companies canceling flights, Garmon said though the decision was difficult to make, it was the right decision.
“It was a tough decision, but it was one that had to be made,” she said. “I know this isn’t how these kids wanted their year to end.
“It’s hard — bittersweet — because a lot of these kids don’t want to leave,” Garmon continued. “We’ve had several want to stay because the feel like they’d be safer here rather than traveling and trying to get back home.”
As of Thursday, March 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed 68 cases of COVID-19 in the state. There are no confirmed cases in Marshall, DeKalb Etowah or Blount counties. No deaths have been reported.
Education First High School Exchange Year is based out of Boston, Massachusetts.
