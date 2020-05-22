Boaz Mayor David Dyar has announced his intentions to qualify for reelection in August.
Dyar is entering the final months of his first term in office. He defeated Tim Walker in the 2016 mayoral race. Walker had previously been mayor for 16 years.
Dyar issued the following statement to The Reporter concerning his campaign for reelection:
“In recent weeks, many have asked if I would be seeking another term as the mayor of the City of Boaz,” he stated. “Today, I would like to take this opportunity to announce that I will be a candidate for reelection as mayor of the City of Boaz on Aug. 25, 2020.
“Recently I have been focused on guiding our city through these unprecedented times rather than running for reelection. The global pandemic has been difficult for the entire world to navigate, and on April 12, 2020, our city was devastated by an EF2 tornado. In addition to already battling COVID-19, our community, churches and businesses came together during these trying times. Although the recent weeks have been very challenging and complex, I have never been more proud to be your mayor.
“A few facts related to the financial position of the city prior to becoming mayor:
“When I took office in November 2016, the city’s general fund had a balance of $426,676.17. As of May 1, 2020, the general fund had a balance of $1,046,568.94. In November 2016, the city’s reserve fund had a balance of $1,059,710.54. As of May 1, 2020, the reserve fund had a balance of $1,366,637.55.
“In June 2013, the city purchased the outlet property for $2,075,214.15. Interest only was being paid on the loan. Today there is a defined payment plan in place. The payment today goes toward reducing the principal.
“We have worked very hard to address these financial challenges so that our city is in a position for prosperity in the future while still taking on major quality of life projects to serve our citizens.
“Updated recreational facilities have been a need in our community for a period of time. Old Mill Park was completed in August 2019. The citizens of our community have really enjoyed the walking track, playground and splash pad. The park has provided our community with a place to host events year-round and showcase who we are as a community. We are currently under construction of a new recreation center. The recreation center will have two regulation basketball courts, an indoor walking track, an indoor eight-lane competition pool with a diving well, an outdoor resort-style pool, men’s and women’s locker rooms with showers, and two large multipurpose rooms with A/V equipment to host meetings. The projected finishing date is January of 2021.
“The city has paved 72 streets to date during my administration working toward my goal of repaving all city streets. The city has paid in full $2,309,121.09 on street repaving during my administration.
“The city has purchased 15 new police vehicles during my administration; nine of these are paid in full with the other six being paid in full on March 5, 2021.
“The fire department is under renovation at this time, including new roof, paint, vinyl siding and windows. We have purchased a new ambulance for the fire department for $110,554.41 paid in full. We have on order a new brush truck for the fire department that is paid in full for $144,245.
“The senior center has received two grants to purchase one new bus and one new minivan. These grants were 80/20 grants, meaning the city paid 20% of the cost of the vehicles to be able to purchase them both. These also are both paid in full.
“During this administration, the Boaz Public Library budget for program expenses has increased from $8,000 to $15,000. This allows our library to provide more opportunities for the community. In the last three years, we have spent $51,166 on new technology equipment for our library, including new projectors and sound equipment in our meeting rooms, BEAM interactive gaming system in our children’s department, as well as upgrading the A/V equipment in our children’s department.
“The City of Boaz Industrial Development Board owns 68 acres of property in the industrial park, located on West Henderson Road that was not very marketable when I took office. In April 2019, the site was designated as an Advantage Site. This site is now marketed nationwide due to the Advantage Site designation, and today we are much closer to being able to secure more jobs for our city by having the property prepared.
“We added one additional school resource officer to ensure the safety of our children and faculty during this term, and we will be adding an additional SRO this year. This will now allow our school system to have an SRO at each school.
“The city is currently in the process of updating our ordinances, zoning and subdivision regulations. These regulations have not been updated since 1992.
“The city has not had a comprehensive plan since 1975. We have been working over the last year to complete a new comprehensive plan for the city and this should be completed over the next few weeks.
“In 2016 you elected me to be a full-time mayor. I have been and will continue to be a full-time mayor. I have been working as hard as I can to lead our city toward the future it deserves. I ask for your support for a second term to build on the successes of the past three and a half years. I also ask for your prayers as we continue to work together through these difficult times.”
Dyar will face Walker again in the 2020 municipal election — the former mayor announced his intentions to run for mayor May 1.
Candidate qualifying for municipal elections begins July 7. The last day to qualify is July 21. Election day is Aug. 25. Run-offs will be held Oct. 6, if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.