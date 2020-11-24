The Albertville varsity girls beat archrival Boaz 42-34 on Friday, Nov. 20 at Albertville Gymnasium.
The Lady Aggies improved to 3-0 while handing Boaz (2-1) its first loss.
Boaz was ahead 8-6 after the first quarter, but the Lady Aggies outscored them 17-9 in the second period to surge in front 23-17 at intermission.
Emma Greer tossed in eight points and Evie Smart six to power Albertville’s attack in the second quarter.
Albertville owned a 31-26 lead at the third-quarter break.
The Lady Aggies’ Sarah Rutledge led all scorers with 16 points, including sinking 8-of-9 free throws. Greer closed with 12 points.
Smart netted seven, Belle Trammell four, Molly Morrison two and Ava Teague one.
Osalyn Minor’s 12 points topped Boaz’s offense.
Emma Smith and Savannah Wood scored six each, Lily Lackey four, Amylia Langley three, Maleah Collins two and Lilly Beth Morrison one.
Boaz’s home games against Oneonta on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Southside on Wednesday, Nov. 25 were postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Upcoming games for the Lady Aggies and Lady Pirates are:
Dec. 1
Albertville at Guntersville
Boaz at DAR
Dec. 4
Arab at Albertville
Crossville at Boaz
Dec. 8
Gadsden City at Albertville
Boaz at Douglas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.