Boaz firemen responded to a house fire at 13 Coosa Drive on Thursday morning.
The house, occupied by Edith, Benny and Terry Ashley, caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Edith’s 14-year-old grandson, Benjamin, also lived in the home but was at school at the time of the blaze.
“It’s so hard to just sit here and see your whole life go up in smoke,” Edith Ashley said from a lawn chair nearby. She was able to rescue a large basket full of photo albums which sat near her, and her 15-year-old dog, which sat shivering in her lap.
Capt. Brent Tipton said the Boaz Fire Department received a call abut a brush fire in the back yard of the home.
One truck was dispatched, as is policy with a brush fire, he said.
Upon arrival, the firemen found the fire had spread from the brush to the side of the home and into the attic, Tipton said.
Additional trucks were dispatched, mutual aid was requested from Sardis City and an “all call” for all off-duty firemen was rendered, Tipton said.
The home was fully engulfed in a very short time, Tipton said, forcing firemen into a defensive mode.
No one was injured in the fire, but one man sustained minor smoke inhalation. He refused transport to a local hospital.
The home was a total loss, Tipton said.
Alabama Highway 205 was temporarily closed due to large hoses being laid across the road from a nearby hydrant.
