Karon J. Owens
Boaz
Karon J. Owens, 80, of Boaz, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at her residence.
A private memorial service is planned. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Owens, of Boaz; sons, Donny Owens and Dennis Owens, both of Boaz; daughter, Dawn Owens Bowers, of Mobile; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Verndale Bolton and Venita Quick, both of Guntersville, and Lenora Edmondson, of Boaz.
Billy Chumley
Altoona
Billy Chumley, 70, of Altoona, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at his home.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Pineview Church Cemetery. Bro. Dale Powell and Bro. Jamie Rowan officiated the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Chumley; daughters, Emily Chumley and Crystal McClung; one granddaughter; sister, Wanda Newsome; and two nephews.
Terry L. Guinn
Boaz
Mr. Terry L. Guinn, 56, of Beech Street, Boaz, died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Alan Hallmark officiating. Interment followed in the Whitesboro Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Goodwin Guinn, of Boaz; daughter, Brittany Propes, of Guntersville; step-children, Mary Kathryn and Chase Oglesby, of Gulf Shores, Lindsey and Jennifer Goodwin, of Geraldine, and Tory Goodwin, of Boaz; two grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; father, Al and Pat Guinn, of Georgia; mother, Freida Guinn, of Boaz; and sister, Kim Guinn, of Boaz.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations to Donna Goodwin Guinn, 651 Roden Ave. Boaz, AL 35957.
Kelley Golden Humphries
Boaz
Kelley Golden Humphries, 57, of Boaz, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her residence.
Her funeral service was at 2 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White and Rev. Gene Taylor officiated.
She is survived by her son, Barry Humphries; father, Danny Golden; sisters, Kim Sanders (Dave) and Karla Golden; one nephew; and one niece.
James “Brad” McLeod
Boaz
James “Brad” McLeod, 41, of Boaz, died Aug. 17, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Walls officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth McLeod; daughters, Abby McLeod and Kennedi McLeod; and his mother, Wendy McLeod.
Kreston Andyray “Andy” Williams
Boaz
Kreston Andyray “Andy” Williams, 44, of Boaz, died on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include his wife, Kristy Williams, of Boaz; son, Zane Williams, of Geraldine; parents, Donnie and Cheryl Williams, of Mississippi; sister, Kimberly and Nathan Tutor, of Mississippi; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Vanderbilt Clinical Research Center, 1161 21st Ave S Suite 2400, Nashville, TN 37232
Rev. Howard
Westmoreland
Boaz
Rev. Howard Westmoreland, 81, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Bro. Danny Westmoreland, Bro. Randy Dorsett and Bro. Justin Childers will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his son, Danny Westmoreland (Cindy); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Westmoreland and Bobby Joe Westmoreland (Peggy); sisters, Janice Greene (Roger) and Mary McKinney; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family has requested for everyone to please wear a mask.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
