In the holiday spirit? Albertville, Guntersville and Boaz have events planned throughout the next few weeks to help you get in a festive mood.
In 2019, the Albertville Chamber of Commerce hosted an open house event featuring several activities. This year, they have expanded the offerings, hoping to draw more people into downtown businesses.
Albertville Chamber of Commerce will host the Downtown Christmas Open House on Dec. 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsors will be Howard Bentley Buick-GMC, Santa Fe Cattle Co., and Wayne Farms.
Kathy Gore, executive assistant at the Chamber, said the two-day event will be packed with something for everyone.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “Businesses will have special events going on all throughout the day on Saturday. We are going to have carriage rides, live performances and story time. There is a lot to choose from and a lot to do!”
Gore said in the past, the Chamber has sponsored a Cookies with Santa event that has always been well received. In 2019, they added even more events, bringing the focus onto downtown businesses.
“We have a lot of retailers downtown that people may not realize or think about,” Gore said. “We have lots of specialty shops, boutiques and more.”
The Tinsel Trail features specially decorated trees in local shops. The Albertville Fire Department won the favorite tree contest last year, and was presented a plaque.
“They have the bragging rights and I’m guessing they will try to defend their title this year,” Gore said.
Scheduled events include:
• Christmas Tree Trail. Decorated trees are inside participating businesses. Grab a ballot at any participating downtown business and vote for your favorite tree. Turn in the ballot to the Chamber offices by 2 p.m. Dec. 12. The winner will be announced on Dec. 14.
• Carriage rides will be offered for free throughout downtown, sponsored by Anna Weathers Smith of Main Street Realty Plus, Lean Kitchen Company and Rusty Glines of Canopy Realty.
• Cookies with Santa will be Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Chamber offices. Photos will be available for purchase through Blown Blub Photography and Video. Cookies with Santa is sponsored by AlaTrade and Dr. Michael Cinader, C.C.
• ‘Elf Jr.’ will be performed in partnership with Lighthouse Theatre Co., Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the train depot parking lot. The performance is free, but donations will be accepted. Sponsored by the Albertville City Schools Foundation.
• Christmas Story Time at Shades of Pemberley Bookstore on Dec. 12 every hour between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dramatic readings with visits by characters such as Cat in the Hat and Pemberley Penguin.
• Santa’s Helper at Local Joe’s will give out candy canes and pose for photos.
• Cookie Decorating with Mrs. Claus at the Albertville Home Bakery. Children will be able to take home a cookie kit to decorate cookies how they like. Kits available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents are urged to post photos of the decorated cookies to the bakery’s Facebook page.
• Christmas Fun Zone at the Farmer’s Market.
• Make your own ornament at The Plaid Giraffe Children’s Clothing Store both days.
• Live Nativity at the Chamber of Commerce from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 presented by the Junior Chamber Board.
• Hot Chocolate and Cider Bar at Jamoka’s Coffee Company from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12.
• Family Gingerbread House Building at the First Baptist Church in the Venue Dec. 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 11 a.m. to noon.
• Santa at Foodland Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Foodland will also give away free hot dogs Dec. 12.
• The newly relocated Albertville Museum will host a letters to Santa event. Children will be free to come inside, pen a letter to Santa and drop them in the mailbox.
• Christmas Caboose Picture Station will be the perfect place for family portraits. The caboose, located at the historic train depot, will be decorated for the season and open to the public during the Downtown Open House.
• The Albertville Chamber of Commerce will offer free gift-wrapping service Nov. 30 through Dec. 22 for any purchase made locally with a valid receipt. Please provide your own box. Holiday wrapping is sponsored by MUB.
Guntersville also has many events scheduled during the weeks leading up to Christmas.
They include:
• The Mountain Valley Arts Council has a Holiday Cheer Quilt Exhibit running now through Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the MVAC offices, 440 Gunter Ave., in Guntersville.
• The Guntersville Museum’s annual Festival of Trees opens Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free and the museum is located at 1215 Rayburn Ave., in Guntersville.
• Guntersville city officials will light the city’s tree at Errol Allan Park on Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
• The Guntersville Downtown Merchants ‘A Night Before Christmas’ will be Dec. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. Scheduled attractions and events include carriage rides, cookie decorating, train ride, Santa, ice skating, face painting, music and more. The event is free.
• Guntersville’s annual Christmas parade through downtown will be Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Season of Surprises.”
• The Whole Backstage in Guntersville will offer a Christmas movie series Dec. 4-13. The schedule includes “It’s a Wonderful Life” Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.; “Elf” at 2 p.m. and “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 8 p.m. Dec. 5; and “The Santa Clause” at 2 p.m. Dec. 6.
“The Muppet Christmas Carol” will be shown Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.; “The Grinch” will be at 2 p.m. and “Christmas Vacation” will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 12; and “Christmas Vacation” will be shown at 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Additional information, including ticket prices, will be released on The WBS Facebook page.
The annual Christmas parade in Arab will be Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. along Main Street in Downtown Arab.
Arab’s Christmas in the Park will begin Nov. 27 through Dec. 31. Every year the park is transformed into an over-the-top display of merriment and magic. The lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 27, with Union Chapel United Methodist Church performing carols and the Arab High School Jazz Band will also perform. The 2020 Citizen of the Year, Danny Hawkins, will flip the switch to turn on the lights.
Entry into the park nightly will be $6 per person with children under the age of 2 admitted free.
Santa will be in Santa’s Village Nov. 27 and 18; Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. After visiting with Santa, watch the workers at Phillips’ Blacksmith Shop and then head to Mrs. Lola Boyd’s 1890 Farmhouse for cookie decorating and candy making. Hot cocoa will be available at Smiths’ Country Store. Top off your visit with a stop by Smalley Grist Mill to get bags of fresh reindeer food.
All historic buildings will be open and decorated for the season. Santa’s Village is open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. weather permitting Nov. 27 and 28; Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. Admission is $6 per person with children under the age of 2 admitted free.
Other slated events in the area include:
• Annual Christmas parade in Crossville on Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. The Fire Department’s annual soup and chili supper will be from 3 to 7 p.m.
• Grant will host a Christmas parade on Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. Call 256-728-2007 for more information or to participate in the parade.
