DeKalb County Schools has altered its graduation dates.
The ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
• May 18, 6 p.m., Fyffe High School, Fyffe Football Stadium
• May 19, 6 p.m., Ider High School, DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
• May 20, 6 p.m., Collinsville High School, DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
• May 21, 7 p.m., Plainview High School, DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
• May 22, 7 p.m., Geraldine High School, Coolidge Isbell Field
• May 22, 6 p.m., Sylvania High School, Sylvania Football Stadium/Gym
• May 22, 6 p.m., Valley Head High School, DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
• May 30, 6 p.m., Crossville High School, DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
Superintendent Jason Barnett said the reason for moving up the graduation ceremonies was an "attempt to graduate on or as close to the original date as possible."
To help adhere to social distance guidelines, graduates are allotted only six tickets for family to attend the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.