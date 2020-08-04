This is an opinion piece.
In the words of Jimmy Buffet, “Yes, it’s been quite a summer.” Of course, we still have about six weeks left of summer but so far, it’s been one to remember.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of just about every single American citizen since March. The cancelation of schools, sports and commerce shook us all as we tried to comprehend the world being turned on its head.
So, like Americans usually do, we adapted and made the best of the situation. My family and I adapted as well. It was either that or sit around bored to death.
My wife and I have had the same discussion almost every single morning since March and it begins with one question: “How are we going to entertain these kids today?”
When you have twin four-year-old boys and they’re stuck at home for a long period of time you must get creative. For the majority of the summer we’ve allowed the boys to use the water hose as a water gun, mud maker and impromptu water park. This kept them pretty entertained while I watched an Alabama football game on the back porch from years past. Side note: I usually watch the games that were well in hand by halftime. There’s no need in adding stress to my life by reliving a close game.
Finally, it happened – the hose became boring to the twins. It was time for us to take the plunge, excuse the pun, and purchase a cheap pool.
My wife and I purchased this thing with a great deal of anxiety and seeing as how my mother helped purchase it too she was also a bit worried. I can’t think of a cheap above ground pool without thinking of Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys 2 as his is torn down by the family dog. There’s also an entire library of America’s Funniest Home Videos clips to reaffirm my concern. I decided to stay positive this time because the need outweighed any disasters that might unfold.
The pool showed up in a small box. It was a box much smaller than anyone would’ve assumed a pool would be shipped in. Surprisingly it was easy to assemble and for the last three weeks it has worked out really well. With a depth of just over two feet, we don’t have to worry too much about the boys’ safety while swimming. Jumping off of a step ladder into the water is the main objective for both of them. Occasionally they’ll try and leap from one of the corners like a professional wrestler, but I’m always there to referee.
I tried out my amateur landscaping skills by purchasing squares of fake grass. The use of fake grass is twofold: Prevents the ground around the pool from becoming a muddy mess and allows me to envision a future mancave with fake grass as the carpet. Yard lines and yard makers will be painted on the fake grass, of course.
I used to drive around and see one of these cheap, pop up pools in people’s backyards and think, “Why would you even want to fool with something like that?”
Now I see them, and I think, “Those folks know how to entertain some kids.”
COVID-19 has taught us a lot of things since March. It’s taught us how to use hand sanitizer better, how to order coffee with a mask on and that fist bumping isn’t just for guys at the gym anymore. However, the thing it has taught us more than anything else is how to enjoy your home and the people inside of it. One day soon I’m sure we’ll be back to our go-go lifestyles. When we do, we can look back and talk about this pandemic with a little bit of smile instead of scowl.
Joe Cagleis a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is joe.cagle@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.