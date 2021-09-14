Tuesday-Saturday, September 14-18
• The Marshall County Fair will be held at the VFW Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz. Gates open at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $5, kids 5 years old and under enter free.
Sunday, September 19
• There will be an all-day singing event at Freeman Chapel FCM Church beginning at 10:30 a.m. featuring Chosen Witness. Lunch will be served.
Friday, September 24
• Howard Bentley Buick GMC is having a dog adoption event and fundraiser beginning at 10 a.m. Howard Bentley, located at 4321 U.S. Highway 431, will donate $25 to 2nd Chance Shelter for every vehicle sold during the month of September.
Saturday, October 2
• Mt. Hermon Baptist Church is having a fall festival from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. The church is located at 4312 County Road 1570, Baileyton, AL 35019. Vendor spots available. Contact Linda Cullen at 256-550-2945
Ongoing
• The Union Grove Masonic Lodge will have a turkey shoot every Saturday morning starting Oct. 2 and running through Dec. 18. The shoots will begin at 9 a.m. each Saturday. A $5 donation per shot is requested. The shoot site is located across Union Grove Road from Reed Construction. For more information, call Ray Parkerson at 256-202-7008 or Neal Bolding at 256-582-6840.
• The Douglas Senior Center is now accepting new members ages 60 years or older free of charge. For more information, call 256-840-1440.
• Hospital volunteers are needed. Spots are available at Marshall North, Marshall South and Marshall Cancer Care Center. To apply, please call or email Rose Myers at 256-571-8010 or rose.myers@mmcenters.com.
• North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville announces the guest speakers for ReFresh Sundays monthly at 10:30 a.m. Chris Jones will speak on Sept. 26 and Tommy Scott will speak on Nov. 28. The church is located at 308 N. Broad St., in Albertville.
