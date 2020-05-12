The City of Guntersville is pleased to announce that Historic Guntersville City Cemetery Celebration has been honored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission with an Alabama Bicentennial Legacy award/commendation.
The honor recognizes outstanding projects by communities and organizations that were part of the commemoration of the statehood anniversary.
The Historic Guntersville City Cemetery Celebration was held in October 2018 and included the dedication of the new cemetery entrance. It featured a cemetery tour with guides dressed in period customs playing the roles of notable citizens buried on the site.
The event was sponsored by the Guntersville City Cemetery Board, Guntersville Historical Society and City of Guntersville Alabama Bicentennial Celebration Committee with assistance from the Whole Backstage Theatre and DAR Heroes of King’s Mountain Chapter.
“Communities invested time and resources in an amazing range of projects,” Alabama Bicentennial Commission chairman Sen. Arthur Orr said. “Our successful bicentennial celebration owes a real debt to their efforts, especially for projects that will be important to the state, its communities and its citizens for a long time to come.”
Awards were given in two categories: commendations for outstanding bicentennial programs and projects and legacy awards for projects of exceptional and lasting impact. Forty-one commendations and 21 legacy awards were given, representing more than 40 municipalities in 35 counties.
Projects ranged from celebration events to city murals to preservation and restoration of sites and structures.
Many projects were locally focused while some were regional or even statewide. Many are especially notable for their long-term relevance and impact.
The awards represented every region of the state and ranged from small towns to major metros, including Birmingham, Montgomery and Huntsville.
Each winning project will receive a bronze plaque noting the name of the project and its award.
Plaques will be a public reminder of the achievements of Alabama communities during the bicentennial commemoration.
For more information about the Alabama Bicentennial Legacy Awards and the bicentennial commemoration, visit alabama200.org or call 334-242-4537.
