This is an opinion piece.
The Reporter’s team spent this week preparing our Football Preview 2021. Because it’s a magazine format, our deadline to send it to be printed is two weeks prior to the start of the regular season.
I want to give a shout-out to our Reporter team for their excellent work in putting together the preview. We have a talented and dedicated group, and I believe you’ll be pleased with their efforts when you get the preview in your hands.
Football Preview 2021 will be published in the Wednesday, Aug. 18 edition of The Reporter. It will be inserted in all our papers — those going to subscribers and those in our newsstands or inside stores where single copies are sold.
This will be my 34th season of covering football for The Reporter. My good friends and mentors Gary Coker, John Chumley and Robert O. Johnson helped me learn how to cover and photograph a game in 1988, my first season, and I’ll be forever grateful.
Mr. Johnson, Gary and John have all gained their Heavenly rewards now, and I still miss them.
There are five new head coaches in The Reporter’s coverage area for the 2021 season, and I wish them all the best. There’s Chip English at Albertville, Josh Taylor at Crossville, Michael Davis at Geraldine, Avery Hendrix at Marshall Christian School and Derrick Sewell at West End.
Michael is the only one coaching at his alma mater. He was a terrific player for the Bulldogs and signed with Jacksonville State.
Coach Davis and Coach Taylor will enjoy the thrill of coaching their teams in the 100th renewal of the Battle of Skirum Creek on Oct. 29 at Geraldine. I hope the weather cooperates that night and there is no rain. If it doesn’t rain, I could see a standing-room only crowd turning out for the milestone game in the rivalry.
Two of our local coaches are closing in on their 100th win. Gene Hill at Sardis has 95 wins, while Lance Reese at Guntersville has 89 victories.
Sardis is trying to bounce back from last year, when injuries and COVID-19 quarantines piled up and sent them spiraling to an 0-10 finish.
Three-time state champion Fyffe has won 45 consecutive games. The state record is 55 in a row, set by Clay County from 1994-97. The Red Devils have only nine regular-season games in 2021, so they couldn’t possibly tie the record until week one of the state playoffs.
Head coach Paul Benefield’s team has won 58-straight regular season games and 49 in a row on its home field. The Red Devils have also scored in 278 consecutive contests, which in my eyes is another amazing accomplishment. They haven’t been shut out since Oct. 15, 1999.
I pray that God blesses all our players, coaches, cheerleaders and bands with a safe, healthy season filled with memories they’ll treasure.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
