MAPLESVILLE — Football seasons come and go, but one thing remains constant — the Big Red Machine keeps on winning.
Class 3A, No. 1 Fyffe extended its overall winning streak to 46 games by hammering Isabella 30-6 Friday night at Bill Nabors Stadium in the 2021 season opener for both squads. For regular season games only, the Red Devils have won a state record 59 in a row.
Head coach Paul Benefield’s team has scored in 280 consecutive contests. The Red Devils have scored 20 or more points in 71 straight games.
Friday night, Fyffe gained a 2-0 lead when Isabella snapped a punt out of the end zone for a safety with 7:15 left in the first period.
The Red Devils scored their initial touchdown of the season on Brodie Hicks’ 15-yard run at the 1:09 mark of the first. Kyle Dukes ran for two points, making it 10-0.
Dukes rushed 10 yards for a TD with 5:42 left in the second quarter. The two-point conversion failed, but Fyffe led 16-0.
Fyffe capped the first-half scoring when Dukes fired a 32-yard TD pass to Austin Mulligan with 1:32 to go in the second period. Dukes added the two-point conversion for a 24-0 advantage.
Aubrey Baker, the Red Devils’ eighth-grade backup quarterback, rushed 1 yard for a touchdown, stretching the advantage to 30-0 with 10:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Isabella avoided the shutout on Derrick Price’s 3-yard scoring run with 1:59 left in the game.
Fyffe’s defense limited Isabella to five first downs and 119 total yards — 14 rushing and 105 passing.
The Red Devils gained 14 first downs and picked up 241 yards on the ground. They didn’t commit a turnover while forcing two.
Fyffe’s leading rusher was Logan Anderson with 14 carries for 75 yards. Hicks had 10 attempts for 65 yards, and Dukes gained 48 yards on nine rushes.
Dukes finished 2-of-3 passing for 56 yards.
The Red Devils are open Aug. 27. They launch Class 3A, Region 7 play by hosting Collinsville on Sept. 3.
