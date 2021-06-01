Drivers along Alabama 168 in Boaz will see a new mural added to the area this summer.
Wayne Hunt, of The History of Boaz Al., said artist Don Walker has started work on the newest mural depicting the city’s rich transportation history.
Beginning with the first-ever train locomotive to come through town, the #28 from Gadsden to Guntersville, the mural will work its way from wagon trains, to the railroad, to the city’s numerous car dealers.
“We hope we will have lots of different features from wagons to railroads and more,” Hunt said. “Then the mural will have views of the auto industry … lots of cars, color and chrome!”
Hunt said the rail lines through Boaz were part of a system to get cargo from the Coosa River to the Tennessee River.
“The first engine came through Boaz on Oct. 6, 1892, on its way from Gadsden to Guntersville,” Hunt said. At that time, it was more of a passenger line more so than cargo. It quickly became cargo route as a way to tie the rivers together for commerce.
“After WWII, the automotive industry kicked off. It started with auto auctions in 1952 and eventually evolved into the largest business in the Southeast.
“It continued until the 1980s or 1990s with hundreds of car dealers in Boaz and on Sand Mountain.”
The newest mural is on the side of the former Merle Norman Studio at Alabama 168 and Main Street. Directly across the street is a mural depicting Cobb’s Sand Mountain Sorghum business. Diagonally across the street is the city’s first murals honoring the city’s veterans and former mayors. All were created by Walker.
“Don has done tremendous jobs on all the murals he’s done for us,” Hunt said. “I’m confident he will do well on this one as well.”
Walker said he and the members of the Legacy Foundation mural committee members met to discuss ideas for the mural. Committee members include Lynn Burgess, Lindsey King and Hunt. From there, he worked on a concept he hopes will successfully and attractively depict the city’s rich history in transportation.
“The automotive industry will be the focus of the mural,” Walker said.
“My biggest concerns are making the customer happy and did I come up with a plan that works together to bring all these parts together? It’s going to be a large mural, taking up the entire wall of the building.”
Painting is now under way and Hunt said could last for several weeks or more, due to heat and weather conditions. A large train engine has already taken shape along with a banner that will include early train schedules, Walker said.
“This mural is pretty much in the direct sunlight,” Hunt said. “Don’s been working early to beat the heat. We won’t let him overdo it.”
Walker said he has always been a painter and artist, but started working on murals full time about 20 years ago.
Other examples of his work can be seen in several Boaz City schools, including Corley Elementary School, Boaz Elementary School and in the Boaz High School library.
Mural trail
The university of Alabama Center of Economic Development is creating a statewide mural trail, which includes the two in Boaz.
Murals may be submitted for inclusion on the trail by calling Candace Johnson at 205-348-8338 or sending her an email at candace.c.johnson@ua.edu.
To be included in the trial, each mural must:
• Be publicly accessibly 24 hours a day.
• Be able to be photographed with a selfie or person standing in front of the mural.
• Be in good condition and easily visible.
Once accepted on the trail, each mural will have an Alabama Mural Trail sticker in the bottom left-hand corner of the mural.
Examples of mural types include rustic/antique, colorful/pop art, and murals featuring people or phrases.
Johnson said the priority for the first phase of the mural trail will be given to areas less traveled and murals that are unique and diverse. Additional murals will be included to the trail in multiple phases.
John Dersham, president and CEO of Visit Lookout Mountain Alabama, said he is working on the mural trial.
“It will be a guide to locations with GPS locators to help find them,” he said. “We are doing a mural trial, website addition and printed guide. Murals are everywhere and very artsy and wonderfully done.
“I am shooting close view photos of them but also taking street scenes to show how the murals fit into the community.”
Legacy Foundation
The Boaz Legacy Foundation, led by Hunt, is working to establish a museum and historical resource center in downtown. The new museum will be located in the city’s original post office at 114 N. Broad St., next door to City Hall.
“Our goal is to have it opened in time for the Harvest Festival this fall,” Hunt said. “We are hoping it is actually open in June or July, but it definitely will be open during the Harvest Festival when so many people are here in town to enjoy it.”
He said the museum will feature items donated by area residents but will also become a place where people can come to research their family roots.
“We want to display a lot of things, but we also want to tell the story of the history of Boaz and its people,” Hunt said.
Anyone with items to donate or to learn more about the museum or Legacy Foundation, call Hunt at 256-302-2924.
“We are working to become a (non-profit) organization and will be able to give receipts for people to use for tax purposes,” he said.
The Legacy Foundation and the Boaz Legacy Museum are not entities of the city. Hunt said city officials “support” the foundation and museum and work closely with foundation members, but the foundation is self-sufficient.
“The city has partnered with us,” Hunt said. “They have partnered with us to sponsor us and support us in this endeavor. The museum and foundation are beneficial to the city … it draws people to town. We are grateful for their support.”
Earlier this month, Sen. Clay Scofield and Rep. Kerry Rich presented a $10,000 donation to the Legacy Foundation for the museum.
“We received that grant from them and we have applied for others,” Hunt said.
“It is good to have lots of items in our museum, but it takes money to run it. We are always grateful for donations.”
