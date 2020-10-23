As fall transitions to winter, the cool air and shorter days bring with them a renewed threat of severe weather to North Alabama, just as when the reverse happens in the spring.
According to Marshall County EMA director Anita McBurnett, the second severe weather season begins early November and runs through February. During this time, the chance for severe weather events such as high winds, thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rains and flooding is increased. The main difference between the second severe weather season and the first, which runs from March through May, is the cold, which can produce ice, sleet and snow.
“We’ve actually come out pretty good this year in regard to the impacts of hurricanes, however the season is not over,” McBurnett said at a recent Marshall County Commission meeting. “And as everybody knows, we’re fixing to move into our second severe weather season, so it’s all hands on deck.”
Severe weather is at its peak during transitional seasons where cold air from the North mixes with warm, moist air from the South creating potentially volatile weather patterns. While April and March are the first and second peak months for tornado activity, respectively, November is the third, McBurnett said.
According to the National Weather Service, Alabama has had at least one documented tornado in the month of November or December in 71% of the years from 1950 to 2018. All tornadoes should be taken seriously since they can produce damage and personal injuries regardless of size and strength. Most storm-related damage occurs with severe thunderstorm winds, which is why the NWS said to treat a severe thunderstorm warning the same as a tornado warning.
Like with the first severe weather season, the time to prepare and form a plan in the event of bad weather is before it happens. In the event of a disaster, McBurnett said people need to already have a family communication plan, emergency preparedness kits at home and work and multiple ways of receiving emergency and weather information. She also said it’s important to know the best place to take shelter in one’s home or where the nearest community shelter is located.
One way people can receive emergency information is by signing up for the free Everbridge alert system. Once enrolled, a text and email will automatically be sent out containing vital information in the event of an emergency. Residents can go to marshallcoema.org and click the “Alert Marshall County” logo to fill out a form.
“We do not want people solely relying on outdoor warning sirens,” she said. [The] main thing is to plan ahead. Think safety, prepare and practice.”
McBurnett said the number of registrations for Everbridge has been below what she’d like to see, thought more people tend to sign up when severe weather strikes.
