Sardis City Councilman Bobby Pounds has been officially reelected to the town council Place 1.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Sardis City Council verified the votes for the municipal election including the absentee and provisional ballots.
Pounds received 138 total votes against his opponents Chris Wahl and Scott Whitt, who received 28 and 109 votes, respectively.
For Place 2, Brian Carnes received 103 votes and Cooter Mosley received 176, winning the seat.
The Sunday alcohol referendum vote was 112 yes; 162 no.
Before the absentee and provisional votes were verified, there was some question as to whether a runoff election would be required between Pounds and Whitt to decide the winner.
Pounds avoided a runoff by one vote.
“I just appreciate everyone who was involved with the election process, and now that its official, I am looking forward to getting down to work on making Sardis City the best it can be,” Mayor Russell Amos said.
