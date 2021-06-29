The Boaz Recreation Center will open to the public on July 12.
Since the announcement was made on the city’s Facebook page Monday afternoon, Parks and Recreation Director Sonya Hard said “phones had been ringing off the hook” with questions and reservation requests.
“We’ve been going 90 to nothing all afternoon long,” she told Boaz City Council members during a meeting Monday night.
“We’ve had calls left and right to book parties and meeting rooms. We are making reservations up through November already.”
The rec center is located at the site of the former Boaz outlet shopping center just off Alabama 168 at 200 Elizabeth St.
The complex features an indoor natatorium with an eight-lane pool with room for 200 swimmers. The pool will be home to the city’s swim team, allowing for year-round practices.
Additionally, the natatorium has bleachers, a large scoreboard and sound system.
The natatorium will be pressed into service July 8-10 as the site of a swim and dive meet. The new rec center will not be open to the public during that time, only to competitors, Hard said.
Outside is a second “resort style” pool with a maximum depth of five feet and a slide.
Hard said an aquatics director will begin work within a week. The candidate has 12 years’ experience, she said.
“It was a situation where they saw what we were looking for and contacted us interested in the position,” Hard said.
In the near future, Hard said swim lessons, exercise classes and more would be offered.
The rec center also boasts four conference rooms, each with its own TV for presentations. Dividers in each room will allow each to be further split into four smaller spaces or be used as one large space.
Inside the rec center is a 96-foot-long basketball court with the capability of dividing into two separate floors. The surface can be utilized for volleyball and four pickleball courts.
The center was funded through a bond issue with an initial price tag of $12.5 million. City officials say the project will come in just under budget at $12 million.
The center will be open to the public with no membership fees required. It will be free to use the basketball courts and track. Small fees will be assessed for use of the pools and all guests will have to sign in when using the pools.
Hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The pools will be open from noon to 5 p.m. and admission is $5 per person, with children ages 6 and under free. The fee provides access to both pools.
Call the rec center at 256-593-7862 to book a pool party or reserve a conference room for a birthday party, shower or club meeting. More information is available on the city’s website, www.cityofboaz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.