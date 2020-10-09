Saturday, October 10
• The Lake City Fallfest will be held at Town Hall in Guntersville from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, October 11
• Union FCM Church located at Double Bridges in Boaz is having a special singing starting at 6 p.m. Special performance by Exodus.
Monday, October 12
• Marshall Baptist Association’s 133rd annual meeting will be at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Albertville. Only one session this year, meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 13
• Marshall Medical Center North is having a blood drive from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday in classroom A on the third floor of the medical plaza. Donors will receive a travel tumbler and could win a Samsung smart TV.
Sunday, October 16
• Schools, churches and business in Sardis City, Carlisle and Whiteboro are sponsoring project Angel Tree to benefit students living in low income area. Applications to be apart of Angel Tree can be picked up from a participating school or Sardis Baptist Church. To be a sponsor, call 256-593-7762 or 256-593-4150.
Saturday, October 17
• The Crossville Fire Department is hosting a 5K run at 8 a.m. to honor the memory of firefighters Cody Renfroe and Kole Richards who were killed in the line of duty. Entry fee is $25 with T-shirt, $20 without.
Sunday, October 18
• Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Albertville on Oct. 18.
The drive-through testing will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 1534 Whitesville Road, directly behind Albertville Elementary School. No symptoms are necessary to get a test.
Saturday, October 24
• Marshall County FOP Lodge 18 located at 2201 Browns Valley Rd. in Guntersville is having its first ever fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Catfish plates will be $12.
Thursday, October 29
• Albertville is having its annual Halloween celebration, Main St. Trunk or Treat, from 4-7 p.m. There will be candy, decorated cars and performance by Aggie Theater on Main Street in downtown.
Saturday, October 31
• Sand Mountain Cowboy Church is having a fall gathering starting at 6 a.m. There will be chuckwagon cooking, hotdogs, funnel cakes and homemade pies as well as handmade crafts, western apparel and more for sale. The church is located at 844 McVille Road in Boaz.
