This is an opinion column.
The sweetest dog I have ever loved has left us. We called her by a number of names that included Sweet Ginger, Sweet Girl, Big Girl, Sixty-Five, Ole Velvet Ears, Ging, Ginger Lou and Ginger Lafavius, to name a few. We also called her Maybelline because she had the most beautiful eyes that looked like she was wearing eyeliner.
Her official name was Ginger, although she was not registered. Ginger was a yellow Labrador, but she was not a thoroughbred. I’m not sure what else was part of her mix, but I do know sweetness was mixed in there quite heavily. She definitely was mostly retriever because she retrieved everything she could get her mouth around.
She often kept a racquetball in her mouth, and sometimes two or three at the same time. She has been known to carry sticks of all sizes and even a few rocks. She has tried to bring a stick inside the house that was wider than the door opening. She was a beautiful dog. She had beautiful blonde hair that was thick as molasses.
I must confess, I did not always love Ginger. It was not love at first sight but aggravation that we unexpectedly had another dog. When she landed at our house, we already had a rambunctious Golden Retriever named Sage. Sage was a gorgeous dog, but he could be a handful.
I did not want another dog, but our daughter, Ashley, thought Sage needed a four-legged friend. She returned from a visit to Lee County Flea Market with a six-weeks-old flea carrier. I put down my number tens and ordered her to take that puppy right back where she came from. Everyone knew I would fall in love and give in. We nicknamed Sage and Ginger, Romeo and Juliette. Ginger followed Sage around like a love sick puppy...yes, pun definitely intended.
Those two only had four-years together. One night, they bolted through their underground fence and went exploring. The next morning, someone found Sage lying by the side of the road with Ginger resting her head on him. She grieved and mourned his absence for days. About a year later, we got Ginger another dog. She was a fully-grown dappled dachshund who you know as Cocoa or Fifteen.
Those two were like Mutt and Jeff...65 pounds of sweetness and 15 pounds of ego. Now Fifteen is mourning. If she doesn’t start eating again, we will have to change her nickname. We all miss her big buddy tremendously.
No doubt, there will be reminders of our sweet girl for some time to come. With the help of my neighbor Rick and my friend Joe, we buried Ginger in her favorite spot in the backyard. She is across the creek and at the edge of the woods. Drew wanted to put a cross on her grave, so he and I built and erected a little one. Her final resting place is visible from our back porch. We will dig up other reminders too... no, really, literally. Ginger not only loved to retrieve things, but she loved to bury what she had retrieved.
Once I found a CD case filled with classic music buried in our yard. Eventually, I found the rightful owner and Ginger and I returned his CDs. If I run low on racquetballs, I can always go out in the yard and try to dig up a few.
I forgave Ashley long ago for bringing home a puppy I didn’t want. I’m glad she did. God did a great work when he created people, but dogs aren’t bad either! We will miss the sweetest dog I’ve ever loved for a long time. Rest in peace sweet girl.
Bill King is an author, musician and native of Rainsville. Visit brobillybob.com for more.
