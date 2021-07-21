For as much success and accolades as Albertville’s Emma Colvin has experienced on the field, this past Friday she was honored with one of the nation’s biggest honors off the field.
Colvin was named a Scholar All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, which honors players across the county based on a combination of excellence in the classroom and on the field during their high school careers.
Colvin was one of just two players from Alabama, and one of 85 nationally, to be honored by the USC, which requires a minimum 3.75 grade point average to be considered, as well as being an All-State player on the field.
“The coach has to be a member of the United Soccer Coaches, from there I make the nomination, but the rest of the work is on Emma,” Albertville head coach Julie Wehby-Smith said. “So really, all the work is on her, she had to put in the work for the GPA, she had to put in the work with talent and development, and becoming that high-level of a player.”
Colvin boasts a 4.19 GPA, and was a two-time All-State selection during her playing career with the Aggies, including being named to the all class Super Team this past season, and being a five-year varsity player for the team.
“It shows how determined she is,” Wehby-Smith added. “To achieve her dreams and goals, when I started coaching her as a seventh grader she told me she was going to play Division 1 soccer somewhere. She has put in the hard work, she put in the work academically, she’s put in the work during club season, during high school season, and during the offseason to develop into the level of player that she’s become. This is just another accolade and recognition of all the hard work she’s put in.”
Colvin is the first player in program history to be eligible for the award and to be selected for it in Albertville soccer history.
She helped the Aggies to an 12-10-2 mark in their first season at the 7A level this past spring.
Colvin has been a standout on both sides of the ball for the Aggies, earning All-State honors back in the last full season prior to this year in 2019, as well as second team Super Team honors during the abbreviated 2020 season, and will continue her soccer career at the University of Houston.
“The skill and the level of player that she is, she put in that work to get to that level,” Wehby-Smith concluded. “But also the determination, the hard work, the, ‘I’m going to give 100 percent’ all the time. She was a huge playmaker for us and created a lot of opportunities for us as a team on the field.”
