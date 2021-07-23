The Albertville Fire Department has been named a 2021 grant recipient by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Albertville is safer than ever thanks to the Foundation providing important funding in the amount of $28,000. The grant was used to purchase Hurst cutter, spreader and ram for the Albertville Fire Department and will ensure the community is safer and better prepared for emergencies. The equipment is more commonly referred to a “The Jaws of Life.” Each piece is engraved with the foundation’s logo.
“We’re so thankful for the support from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs restaurant,” said Brent Ennis, Deputy Fire Chief. “The Hurst EDraulic Tool will help us by improving our ability to extricate trapped victims from vehicles constructed with high strength boron steel, and modern construction methods.
“As vehicles safety standards continue to become more stringent, we will undoubtably encounter more situations where tool strength and portability is a necessity.”
“It takes a lot of gear to ensure the safety of first responders and communities alike, and we at Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation are honored to help fund some of these needs for Albertville Fire Department,” said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. “The Foundation serves communities like (Albertville) across the U.S. and Puerto Rico and is supported through generous donors and Firehouse Subs guests.”
This grant is one of 118 in total that the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded to public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period. The 118 grants total more than $2.5 million put toward critical lifesaving equipment.
To donate and learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.
(0) comments
