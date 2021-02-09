Night two of the high school basketball playoffs took place Tuesday night, with seven Sand Mountain-area teams in action hoping to keep their seasons alive with a win.
3A Area 14
Fyffe 79, Sylvania 47
At Fyffe, the host Red Devils jumped the visiting Rams from the opening tip, building a big first-half lead and cruising the rest of the way to a 79-47 win to reach the 3A Area 14 finals.
Fyffe jumped out to a 20-7 lead after the opening quarter, then stretched the lead to 21 heading into halftime.
Brody Dalton starred for Fyffe in the win, racking up a game-high 26 points and snagging seven rebounds. Micah Johnson also had a strong game for the hosts, netting 17 points and also grabbing seven rebounds. Tate Goolesby and Jesse Matthews each added nine points, while Parker Godwin had a strong all-around game, scoring six, grabbing seven rebounds, and handing out eight assists.
Sylvania sees its season come to and end with the loss, finishing the year 4-16. Logan McCullough led the Rams with 17 points, while Clayton Wilks added nine.
The game was also the final game for Sylvania head coach Tyler Brooks.
"We played a solid game and shared the ball well," Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. "It was Coach Brooks' last game and all the coaches around Northeast Alabama will miss him. He always does a great job with Xs and Os and his kids always represent themselves, the school, and the community well."
Fyffe advances to Friday's tournament final where they fill face Plainview for the fourth time this season.
In the other semifinal, Plainview took down Asbury by a final score of 55-32.
During the regular season, Fyffe head a 2-1 advantage in their meeting with Plainview, with the two teams splitting their area games, and the Red Devils claiming a win in the DeKalb County Tournament in January.
Friday's game is scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m.
5A Area 13
At Boaz, the host Pirates jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead and never looked back, topping Sardis 72-51 in the semifinals of the 5A Area 13 tournament.
The strong start carried over into the second quarter, where the Pirates outscored the Lions 21-9 to take a 23-point lead into halftime, then rolled the rest of the way.
Every Boaz player scored in the win, led by RJ Hampton's game-high 18 points, while Gael Vasquez added 16 points. Carson Jones and Nick Cornutt added nine and eight points, respectively.
Sardis were paced by Dylan Holcomb and Luke Martin, who each scored nine. The Lions finished the season with a 3-17 mark.
In the other semifinal, Douglas topped Crossville 62-51 to setup Friday's final against Boaz. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Boaz High School.
During the regular season, the Boaz and Douglas met twice, with each team winning once on their home floor.
3A Area 12
Boys
Geraldine 86, Glencoe 46
Collinsville 47, Hokes Bluff 45
Girls
7A Area 7
Huntsville 52, Albertville 45
2A Area 11
Southeastern 50, West End 33
