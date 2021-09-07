Phillip O’Neal Atchley
Albertville
Phillip O’Neal Atchley of Albertville, Alabama passed away at Marshall Medical South on September 2, 2021, at the age of 63.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel.
The service will be held in the chapel at 2:00 PM with burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Garden, Albertville, AL. Officiating the service will be Bro. Mike Painter, Bro. Don Gray, and Bro. Willis Kelly.
Phillip was born on Jan. 5, 1958, in Guntersville, Alabama and lived in Albertville, AL most of his life. He married Sheila Painter McClain on April 3, 1998. He was a member of Solitude Baptist Church. Phillip graduated from Albertville High School and worked at Wayne Farms for 40 years where he drove a feed truck and was referred to as “Clean”. He believed in keeping his truck spotless and had an amazing work ethic. He loved setting up his booth at trade day and interacting with people. His acts of kindness and giving spirit was known by all he came in contact with.
He was preceded in death by his mother Martine Tidmore Atchley and his father Hassel Atchley.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years Sheila Painter Atchley, daughter Lori (Derek) Strange, son Blake (Emily) McClain, and daughter Tiffany (Skyler) Bixby; sister Angie (Don) Gray; grandchildren Gavin Strange, Kinsley Bixby, Ryleigh Bixby, and Shepard Strange.
Pallbearers will be Steve Painter, Alan Painter, Eugene Spradlin, Rick Deweese, Clint Talton, and Brian Painter.
If lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Phillip’s honor to the
Metro Ministries of Mobile, Inc., PO Box 317, Mobile, AL 36601 or at www.metromin.com. Phillip loved Bill and Cheryl and believed in their ministry.
Victoria Hudler Lang
Albertville
Mrs. Victoria Hudler Lang, 61, of South Edmondson Street, Albertville, died on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There is not service planned at this time. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Lang is survived by her husband, Harold Lang, of Albertville; son and daughter-in-law, Dylan and Lacey Dobbins, of Guntersville; daughters, Devan Adams, of Boaz, and Tana Dobbins, of Albertville; eight grandchildren; father, Charles Hudler, of Michigan; brother, Chuck Hudler, of Michigan; and sisters, Laurie Sykes, Debbie Smith, Kim DeBol, Sharon Hudler Oliver, and Stacey Sykes, all of Michigan.
Larry Kennedy
Albertville
Larry Kennedy 73 of Albertville passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his residence.
His Funeral will be 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:30 until 4 before the service. Randy Amos will be officiating the service. Pallbearers will be Bo Autwell, Dusty Autwell, Hunter Autwell, John Perryman, Wyatt Traylor, Will Traylor and James Coby.
In Lieu of Flowers please make a donation to The Disabled Veteran Fund.
Mr. Kennedy is survived by his Wife: Sandy Kennedy, Children: Coby Kennedy Teal, Clayton Kennedy, Cindy Bailey Traylor, Sharon Wongamanee, Sheila Kennedy, Mary Ann Kennedy and Sarah Crabtree, Grandchildren: Hunter Cole Teal, Will Traylor, Wyatt Traylor and six other grandchildren.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Steven D. Eubanks
Boaz
Steven Dennis Eubanks, 57, of Boaz, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Chad Hallcox will officiate. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his brother, David (Melissa) Eubanks; sister, Gaye (Brent) Rains; and several nieces and nephews.
Willie Snell
Albertville
Willie Snell, 85, of Albertville, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Nathan Barclay officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Snell; children, Sunan Clark, Karen Johnson (Randy), and Willie T. Snell (Debbie); stepchildren, Jenifer Willoughby (Mike) and Jimmy Robinson (Beverly); seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Heathcoat.
Bufford E. Qualls
Boaz
Bufford E. Qualls, 89, of Manor House, Boaz, died on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Qualls is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lightsey Qualls, of Boaz; sons, Melvin E. Qualls, of Crossville, Tommy Qualls, of Mississippi, Ebb Qualls, of Illinois, and James Qualls, of Alabama; daughters, Patricia Bagley, of Boaz, Lilly Jean Bowen, of Mississippi, Maxine Thurman, of Alabama and Carol Qualls, of Mississippi; stepchildren, Jeff Lightsey, of Boaz, and Brenda Abernathy, of Sardis; 17 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and a brother, Joe Qualls, of Florida.
R.E. Webb
Boaz
Mr. R.E. Webb, 82, of Boaz, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in the McRae Chapel with Dustin Brock officiating and burial to follow in Blessing Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Webb is survived by his wife, Donna Webb, of Boaz; daughters and son-in-law, Cindy and Wayne Whisenant, of Tuscaloosa, and Christie Potridge, of Boaz; 10 grandchildren; and brothers, Ray Webb, and Joe Webb, both of New Hope.
James A. Carmean
Albertville
James A. Carmean, 89, of Albertville, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Visitation and funeral services are today, Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 1-2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Taylor Cemetery in Claysville with Bro. Justin Childers officiating.
Carmean is survived by his daughters, Dallas Sherry Chastain, Linda Alldridge, Rhonda Thompson and Martha Watson; son, Richard Scott Carmean; and eight grandchildren and 11 step-grandchildren.
Willie M. Ashley
Albertville
Willie M. Ashley, 94, of Albertville, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were held Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home, followed by interment at Red Hill.
Bro. Kevin Steven officiated.
Ashley is survived by his daughters, Patricia Tidmore (Sherman) and Linda Heflin (Benny); son, Rickey Ashley (Tamara); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Janet R. Stanfield
Scottsboro
Janet R. Stanfield, 72, of Scottsboro, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 20201, at Marshall Medical Center North.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Solitude of Albertville. Bro. Gary Swords officiated.
Stanfield is survived by her brother, “Pee-Wee” Stanfield.
Freddie D. Sheats
Blountsville
Freddie D. Sheats, Of Blountsville, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at St. Vincents Hospital.
There were no services, as his family chose cremation.
He is survived by his sister, Lisa Reasonover; and his brother, James L. Sheats.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.