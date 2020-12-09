The Marshall County Commission passed a resolution Wednesday requiring protesters to apply for and receive a permit before demonstrating on county property, including both courthouses.
Drafted by county attorney Clint Maze, the resolution comes after months of mounting tensions between groups protesting over a Confederate monument and flag located at the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville.
“We want to give space and opportunity for people to register complaints and not be shouted down when expressing their opinion,” Maze said.
The resolution lays out guidelines for protesting or “picketing,” which it defined as “the peaceful patrolling activity or demonstration by any individuals, groups, or organizations, often including chanting; the use of signs, banners or flags to convey a message; or handing out flyers, pamphlets, brochures or leaflets,”
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson as well as Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said they were in full support of the resolution.
Unique Dunston, founder of activist group Reclaiming Our Time and organizer of the recent protests, said she still plans to protest today. She was the first person to receive a permit under the new resolution rules.
“There is no one who can stop our constitutional right to protest,” she said. “The new resolution that the county commission passed has only ignited a new fire in me.”
Per the resolution, the rules for protesting are as follows:
No one may protest inside of either Marshall County courthouses or in such a way that blocks courthouse entrances and exits or inhibits the movement of people going to and from the courthouse. This provision would disallow sit-in type protests with chanting or signs, such as the ones performed at Neena’s Grill in the Guntersville Courthouse in October.
A person, group or organization must obtain a permit in order to legally picket at either Marshall County Courthouse.
Registrations for a permit to picket will go through the Marshall County Commission Chairman’s Office. Anyone can register during normal business hours; even the same day as the proposed protest. Registrants must provide name, contact information, time and day of protest and number of protesters expected to attend.
Proof of approval via a permit will be required to picket.
No using any sound or voice amplification devices is allowed during protests.
Any signs and banners used during picketing may not be affixed to any structure including the courthouse, monuments or fencing.
No more than 30 protesters are allowed at a protest at any given time.
No firearms or other weapons allowed.
No structures, including tents or canopies, may be erected during a protest.
Picketing must be done at least 21-feet from either courthouse exterior.
The use of chalk, paint or any other substance to mark on the sidewalk, monuments or courthouse is prohibited.
If the chairman issues badges to picketers, they must be visibly worn while picketing.
The chairman will issue a permit “without regard to the viewpoint of the proposed picketing” as long as there aren’t conflicting requests and the protest falls within the other rules of the resolution. Two groups will not be permitted to protest at the same place and time.
Though the resolution states permits will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis, the chairman can exercise discretion in granting one request over another if one group or viewpoint has not yet had “an equal opportunity” to protest.
A permitted protest will only be allowed to last three consecutive days or six nonconsecutive days, which can be requested and planned up to six months in advance. A permit will not be given to a person or group that has met the protest day limit. Picketing will only be allowed from 6 a.m-8 p.m.
The chairman must either grant or deny a permit within 72 hours of it being registered or it will automatically be considered valid.
Law enforcement officers will be tasked with enforcing the resolution and have the authority to remove individuals or disperse groups if a warning doesn’t suffice.
The full text of the resolution can he found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.