This is an opinion piece.
A month ago, could you have ever imagined the entire economy shutting down? Did you even know that was an option, that the government had that kind of power? I didn’t. But what was even more surprising is how a lot of people didn’t even flinch when state after state started forcing citizens to stay indoors; too many in Alabama were begging for it.
Before Gov. Kay Ivey issued the stay-at-home order, I saw an appalling number of people calling for a shutdown, ridiculing officials for not acting fast enough, for allowing ignorant citizens to roam free too long. The apoplectic pleas for government intervention seemed to come from all sides. At The Reporter, we would get comments, messages and phone calls from people tattling on others for not doing what they were “supposed to do.”
People were afraid and understandably so. But far less excusable was the eager acquiescence of their rights. While the Constitution does grant state governments certain emergency powers during times of crisis, the validity of a given shutdown order can always be called into question as to whether or not it was warranted; whether the decision was “arbitrary or capricious.”
The AOC test is a legal review process whereby a judge determines if a decision was made “without reasonable grounds or adequate consideration of the circumstances.” I’m not willing to go that far in saying every governor’s decision to shutdown would fail that test, but since most states made hasty, overreaching decisions based on faulty data and mainstream media pressure, I wouldn’t expect more than a D+.
Recent projection models for the coronavirus dropped the expected death rate in America closer to 60,000, well below 100,000-200,000 deaths projected as of a week ago. Alabama, which not long ago was expected to rank fourth in the number of deaths for the nation, now might see just 634 deaths by Aug. 4, according to the IHME projections.
Already, the debate has begun over whether this new data shows how flawed and untrustworthy the models were to begin with or if strict distancing and mitigation protocols have been working as planned. Obviously, mitigation will work some, but that was already figured into the overblown stats. We haven’t had good information upon which to base big decisions such as shutting down the economy. We have had outright lies, both from China, where the virus originated, and from the organizations, such as the WHO and CDC, on the front lines of handling the disease worldwide, not to mention America’s own surgeon general who, until recently, said wearing masks would have little to no protection.
It is not that we shouldn’t social distance or even stay inside as much as possible, but there’s a difference between best practices and government compulsion. But what of the lives we will save? How much is a human life worth? Would you be saying this if it was your grandma who died from COVID-19? These are tough questions adults can discuss, but they don’t take other variables into consideration. There’s no scenario in which the death rate would be zero nor is there one where society would exist as we knew it without our rights and economy. Of course, we should take every precaution we can to save as many people from the virus as we can, but an economic shutdown wasn’t our only option. But due to fear mongering, bad data and lies, we’ve made hasty decisions, which have cost millions of Americans their livelihoods. Look no further than the miles-long lines of cars waiting at food banks in Alabama and other states.
Thankfully, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth recently announced a committee was being formed to assess how to reopen things in Alabama. The CDC is considering relaxing some of its social distancing guidelines. Unlike the 2008 housing market collapse, the economy wasn’t broken, just abandoned. Returning to work won’t be like flipping on a light switch, but things should pick back up relatively quickly. However, that becomes less and less likely each day we stay home.
A famous to the point of cliché Thomas Jefferson quote comes to mind, that those who give up their rights for security deserve neither. Maybe you still think the government overreach was warranted, but what happens next? What happens during the next pandemic? What if there’s an even worse crisis where water and food supplies are wiped out? How long till we start shutting down everything each year to help prevent climate change — another movement based on questionable models?
In the military, the calculation between two imperfect solutions where lives are at stake is known as acceptable loss. In what President Trump has called an “invisible war” against this virus, the economy would be too large of a casualty, even more so would be our rights. Not compared to the thousands of lives that will be lost due to the coronavirus, but to other, more practical solutions where people — who make up the economy — could take responsible precautions and get on with their lives without Big Brother breathing down their necks.
There’s a lot we still don’t know about the virus, and doctors are debating basic ideas. Still, there’s starting to be some light at the end of the tunnel. To reiterate, I do think we should social distance and employ certain mitigation efforts, but we didn’t have reliable data to enforce such drastic measures. You were scared into submission. Doesn’t get more arbitrary or capricious than that.
Here’s a better Jefferson quote to end on: “I predict future happiness for Americans, if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them.”
Daniel Tayloris a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
