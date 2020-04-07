Three people have been charged with the murder of Mark Wayne Motley, Jr., which took place in Marshall County.
Dale R. McKee, Dylan Smith and Aprille Smith were taken into custody in Shelby County on Tuesday and charged with murder. No bond has been set at this time, according to Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
Motley died Monday, April 6, around 2:30 p.m., as a result of blunt force trauma, Guthrie said. His body was discovered later that day in a shallow grave near Asbury Road. Guthrie said the sheriff's office had received an anonymous tip before finding the body.
