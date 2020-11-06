Saturday-Sunday, November 7-8
• Dashing through Downtown continues in Boaz, with vendors, horse rides, food and more. Activities run from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Sunday, November 8
• Welcome Home FCM Church in Douglas will host a homecoming Sunday, Nov. 8, beginning at 10 a.m. Special singers will be The Simmons Family. Lunch will be served at noon with singing to resume at 1 p.m. The Rev. Mark Howington invites everyone to attend.
Monday - Wednesday, November 9-11
• Marshall Medical Center is having three blood drives. The first will be Monday from 12:30-5 p.m. are the Cancer Care Center. The second will be Tuesday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at Marshall Medical South and the third will be Wednesday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., also at Marshall Medical South.
Donors will have a chance to win prizes including an iPad.
Ongoing
• The Marshall County Guardianship Program is taking donations now through Dec. 31. Money can be dropped off at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville. Anyone giving at least $5 will have an ornament placed in a tree in their honor.
• Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department will take preorders for smoked hams and turkey breasts for the Thanksgiving holiday. Hams will cost $30 each and turkey breasts $25. Pickup will be Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the fire hall from 4 to 5 p.m. Call 256-582-8721, 256-582-1301 or 256-582-0977 to place an order. Ordering deadline is Nov. 17.
