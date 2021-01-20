BATON ROUGE, La. – Alabama broke its own Southeastern Conference record by connecting on 23 three-pointers as it rolled to a 105-75 victory at LSU (10-3, 5-2 SEC) on Tuesday night in the Pete Maravich Assemby Center.
It is the second consecutive 30-point win for Crimson Tide, who defeated Arkansas 90-59 last Saturday, as UA secured its grip on first place in the SEC standings by improving to 7-0 in league play and 12-3 overall.
The Tide’s last three wins have been by a combined 82 points, winning by 20 at Kentucky (85-65), 31 vs. Arkansas (90-59) and Tuesday night’s result.
Three Alabama played accounted for 22 or more points as John Petty Jr. (24), Jahvon Quinerly (22) and Joshua Primo (22) combined to score 68 of the Tide’s 105-points on the night. Petty set the tone by hitting his first six three-pointers and finished 8-of-10 from beyond the arc. Primo finished 6-of-8 from deep while Quinerly went 6-of-7.
The Tide also matched the record for most points scored in a road game which was also set a year ago at Georgia in overtime on Feb. 8, 2020. UA improves to 11-0 this season when scoring 80 or more points
The Tide is also 11-0 on the year when shooting 40-percent or better from the field and 10-0 when leading at the half
The 30-point win was the second largest of the season, with the 60 first half points being the most of any half played by Alabama on the year In all, Alabama led the entire game and by as much as 43 points, while knocking down 55.9 percent of its shots from the field and 53.5 percent (23-of-43) from deep.
With the blowout victory, the Alabama bench was able to score 36 points while limiting LSU’s bench to 21. Petty scored a season-high 24 points on a season-best eight made threes
The Tide will look to continue its conference winning streak when it hosts Mississippi State on Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. The contest is slated for 5 p.m. CT and can be watched on SEC Network.
