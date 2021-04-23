Following a strong junior season where he finished second on the team in scoring and assists, soon-to-be senior Cooper Davidson of Guntersville was honored with a spot on the North All-Star team for this summer North-South All-Star basketball game, scheduled to be played in July.
Davidson, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard helped the Wildcats to a 22-5 mark this past season, which included an area regular season and tournament title, as well as a trip to the Sweet 16 of the 5A tournament.
Individually, Davidson averaged 15.2 points per game last season, while pulling in 4.2 rebounds per game, and dishing out 3.6 assists per game. Davidson was a sharpshooter for the ‘Cats, connecting on 42 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, and leading the team at 83 percent from the foul line.
For his efforts, Davidson was named to the All-Area team.
The South won the 2019 boys’ all-star game 88-75 in the 77th North-South Game, the most recent edition of the game after last season's game was canceled due to COVID concerns. The North holds a 48-29 edge in the series. The first all-star game was played in 1953. The teams feature 15 players of seniors on each roster.
The complete rosters for the boys and girls teams are listed below:
2021 NORTH-SOUTH ALL-STAR BASKETBALL ROSTERS
|
|
|
|
|
NORTH GIRLS' ALL-STARS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
|
Caroline Bachus
Athens
F
6'2
|
Camille Chase
Spain Park
SG
5'6
|
Molly Heard
Pisgah
G
5'11
|
Lanie Henderson
Sand Rock
SG
5'9
|
Aniya Hubbard
Hoover
G/F
5'9
|
Madilyn Krieger
Rogers
PG
5'6
|
Bellah Machen
Mortimer Jordan
G
5'8
|
Masyn Marchbanks
Hartselle
PG
5'8
|
Shaniah Nunn
Fairfield
G
6'0
|
Libby Privett
Madison Academy
G
5'8
|
Ziona Pruitt
Holy Spirit Catholic
SG
5'9
|
Emma Smith
Vestavia Hills
G
5'7
|
Samiya Steele
Hazel Green
G
5'7
|
Precious Sturdivant
Carver - Birmingham
F
6'1
|
Emma Tittle
Winfield
G
5'7
|
|
|
|
|
|
COACHES
|
|
|
|
Craig Thomas
Phil Campbell
|
|
|
Walter Hicks
Pleasant Grove
|
|
|
Brant Llewellyn
Lauderdale County, Admin.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH GIRLS' ALL-STARS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
|
Alexis Andrews
Park Crossing
PG
5'9
|
Alaysia Burns
Linden
PG
5'6
|
Sharae Coleman
Florala
G
5'7
|
Ella Jane Connell
Prattville Christian
PG
5'7
|
Madison Dowing
Gulf Shores
SF
5'10
|
Morgan Ficklin
Central - Phenix City
F
6'0
|
Breanna Glaze
Lanett
G
5'9
|
Chloe Johnson
Montgomery Academy
PG
5'7
|
Janiya Labyzon
Vigor
PG
5'9
|
Dorsey Parker
UMS-Wright
PG
6'1
|
Olivia Porter
Auburn
PG
5'9
|
Amiyah Rollins
Dothan
G
5'10
|
Haley Sanders
Opelika
G
5'10
|
Kelsey Thompson
Davidson
PG
5'11
|
Reagan White
Fairhope
G
5'5
|
|
|
|
|
|
COACHES
|
|
|
|
Carolyn Wright
Central - Phenix City
|
|
|
Terry Canova
UMS-Wright
|
|
|
Robb McGaughey
Pike Road, Adm.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NORTH BOYS' ALL-STARS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
|
Will Bonner
Belgreen
PG
5'10
|
Cooper Davidson
Guntersville
SG
6'1
|
Wilder Evers
Oak Mountain
SG
6'3
|
Rylan Houck
Oxford
G
6'4
|
Anthony Johnson
Midfield
G
6'3
|
Antonio Kite
Anniston
G
6'2
|
Jacari Lane
Lee - Huntsville
PG
5'10
|
Calen Lightfoot
Sparkman
PG
5'11
|
Cole Millican
Plainview
G
6'3
|
Kyler Murks
Brooks
G
6'0
|
Jonathan Murray
Huffman
PF
6'7
|
Martavious Russell
Sipsey Valley
PG
6'4
|
Evan Smith
Oak Mountain
PG
5'10
|
Christian Thompson
Homewood
F
6'6
|
Colin Turner
Spain Park
P
6'9
|
|
|
|
|
|
COACHES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Justin Taylor
West Limestone
|
|
|
Torriana Brown
Anniston
|
|
|
Brant Llewellyn
Lauderdale County, Admin.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
|
Makenzie Bristow-Matthews
Autaugaville
SF
6'3
|
Bryson Dawkins
Carroll
G
6'3
|
Barry Dunning
McGill-Toolen
G
6'6
|
Emmanuel Henderson
Geneva County
PG
6'2
|
Cameron Keshock
Spanish Fort
SF
6'6
|
Colby McAllister
Spanish Fort
SG
6'3
|
Caleb Paige
Eufaula
G
6'4
|
Joshua Paige
Eufaula
G
6'4
|
Matthew Reardon
Montgomery Catholic
G
6'5
|
Jamarion Ryans
Hale County
G
5'11
|
Elijah Terry
Enterprise
SF
6'5
|
Christopher Thomas
Southside - Selma
PG
5'10
|
Dadrevius Weathers
Smiths Station
F
6'6
|
Cameron Whitfield
Washington, B. T. Tuskegee
PG
6'0
|
Robert Woodyard
Williamson
PF
6'2
|
|
|
|
|
|
