The Marshall County Commission’s recent decision to regulate protests on county courthouse property has been met with applause from some, derision by others and a fair amount of scrutiny, particularly from the ACLU of Alabama, which has questioned the constitutionality of the resolution.
“The ACLU has concerns with the resolution,” Tish Gotell Faulks, legal director ACLU of Alabama, told The Reporter. “We are watching and waiting to see how protesters who are interested in seeking a permit are received by the county [commission].”
The resolution passed during the Dec. 9 meeting requires anyone wishing to protest — or “picket” — on courthouse property to first seek a permit from Commission Chairman James Hutcheson’s office. The resolution further states groups must be limited to no more than 30 people, and they must remain at least 21-feet from either courthouse building. No two groups will be allowed to picket at the same time or place, as well.
“On its face, some concerns [we have with the resolution] are issues of under-inclusiveness and vagueness as to some of the terms,” Faulks said. “[We’re] not sure it's finely tailored to ensure the county isn’t excluding or hampering free speech.”
Faulks said the commission should have explained its reasoning behind the distance and group size limits. Though there are some “constitutionally appropriate” limitations to protesting, she further claimed the resolution was “discriminatory” in that it singled out political speech from other types of expression.
“I am alarmed that this particular resolution appears to target political speech,” she said.
She gave the example of a street preacher, which, per her reading of the resolution, would be allowed to speak on courthouse grounds without a permit while someone wishing to address a political issue would require permission.
“[The resolution] is not constitutionally valid on its face,” she said.
Marshall County Attorney Clint Maze, who drafted the resolution, said he disagrees with the ACLU’s assessment but welcomes and expects some pushback to the new rules.
“Freedom of speech is an essential part of a healthy democracy,” Maze said. “The resolution fosters that cherished right in a way that is cognizant of competing and often conflicting demands placed upon the county’s courthouses.
“The concerns expressed by the Alabama Americans Civil Liberties Union and others are welcomed and expected. Limitations of our sacred liberties should not be taken lightly, and a concerned and alert citizenry ever aware of governmental intrusion is crucial to a free and open society.
“The resolution, however, is completely consistent and compatible with the United States Constitution, and the commission is confident that the resolution would survive judicial scrutiny if the county were subjected to the threatened litigation.”
Faulks said she’s received numerous calls from people concerned about the resolution, but, so far, there was no circumstance to justify litigation.
“Anytime I get a call from a citizen who is seeking to have their voice heard because of governmental action, I’ll take a look … to see if [it] meets constitutional muster,” she said.
Though she agreed the county has the right to regulate activities on its courthouse properties, Faulks said it is also their responsibility to provide a safe environment for groups with different interests to express themselves.
“The Marshall County Commission recognizes and respects the importance of citizens’ First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and protest,” Maze said. “[The] carefully implemented and reasoned restrictions were enacted with the explicit goal of enabling concerned citizens to safely express their opinions in courthouse courtyards in a way that avoids conflict between groups with competing viewpoints.
“It was also important for the commission to provide space for protesting in a way that maintains the environment necessary for the administration of justice and the functions of government that occur on a daily basis at the County’s courthouses.”
Reclaiming Our Time, an activist organization founded by Albertville native Unique Dunston, was the first group granted a permit to protest at the courthouse in Albertville under the new resolution.
Dunston’s group has been protesting regularly at the courthouse since August calling for the removal of a Confederate monument and flag posted there. Tensions between her group and counterprotesters have grown with each demonstration, which caused the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to incur a sizable overtime bill.
Sheriff Phil Sims said the last protest before the resolution was passed cost his office more than $2,000 in overtime pay.
Faulks said the commission may be “well served” to look at how other counties have dealt with similar situations.
“I am interested in seeing how this resolution works in practice,” she said.
