This article was written by a Douglas High School student.
Spring is right around the corner, and so is Eagle Week. Eagle Week is a long-standing tradition in which the student body and faculty exude school spirit by engaging in friendly competitions against one another. This year’s theme for the week is Eagle Pride, so our whole focus will be on showing the most school spirit we can. We will have dress up days all week, with some of them being Douglas Athletics/Club day and Throwback Tuesday. Our week kicks off with our annual blood drive conducted by Life South, which will take place on Monday and Tuesday. Along with the blood drive, there will be a scavenger hunt almost every period throughout the day on Monday. On Tuesday, we will have boys’ volleyball. The Lip Sync and Prom Promise will take place on Wednesday. Thursday will consist of co-ed basketball, food races, and various games. Our week closes off with Prom Friday and a movie day for all students not attending Prom. We are all super excited for Eagle Week and cannot wait to show our pride for Douglas High School!
