FYFFE — Nobody wins at Fyffe but the Big Red Machine, and Class 3A, No. 2 Piedmont became the 49th consecutive opponent to learn that lesson.
No. 1 Fyffe forced five turnovers, four of them coming during a relentless second-half rain, to beat defending champion Piedmont 14-6 in the 3A state football playoff semifinals Friday night at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.
The Red Devils (14-0) won their 44th consecutive game and their 14th straight postseason contest, both school records. They defeated No. 4 Wellborn in the second round, No. 3 Ohatchee in the quarterfinals and then Piedmont to reach the Super 7 for the third year in a row and the sixth time in seven years.
Fyffe meets No. 9 Montgomery Catholic (12-2) in the 3A finals Thursday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium. Montgomery Catholic upset unbeaten and fifth-ranked Montgomery Academy 35-28 in overtime in the semifinals.
The Red Devils are playing for a third consecutive blue trophy and their first in 3A. They won 2A titles in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
“I knew it was going to be a dogfight, and I knew we were going to have to get turnovers on defense if we were going to stay in the game, and we did,” Fyffe’s Ike Rowell said. “That’s why we won.
“Like I said last year, it’s our lifelong dream to get to play in a state championship game since we were little kids, and to get to do it again, I’m looking forward to it.”
Fyffe’s defense established the tone for the night when it stopped Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes less than a yard short of a first down on a fourth-and-five conversion attempt from the Red Devils’ 13-yard line. The big stand came on the game’s opening drive.
Malichi Mize broke up a third-down pass and forced a punt on Piedmont’s second series.
The Red Devils took over at midfield and launched a 12-play scoring drive. Rowell carried seven times, including the final 2 yards for a touchdown with 6:44 left in the second quarter. Brody Dalton’s extra point made it 7-0.
Piedmont answered with its only scoring drive of the night, a 71-yard march featuring the passing of Hayes, who had completions of 22 and 25 yards to Coleman Reid. The 25-yard throw to Reid gave the Bulldogs a first-and-goal at the 3.
Hayes kept for 3 yards and a touchdown with 4:30 remaining. Rowell blocked the extra point, rushing untouched from the left side. His play kept Fyffe in front 7-6.
The Bulldogs drove to a first down at Fyffe’s 19 on their last series of the first half. A 5-yard penalty pushed them back to the 24, and Chase Wooten sacked Hayes for a 10-yard loss on second-and-13.
Fyffe’s Brody Dalton sacked Hayes on third-and-23, forcing a fumble that Mize recovered with 4.3 seconds on the clock.
Rowell, Kyle Dukes and Justin Stiefel each contributed a third-quarter interception for Fyffe.
Dukes turned his theft into a pick-six, returning it 30 yards with 2:28 left in the period. Dalton kicked it to 14-6.
“I just saw the quarterback starting to go down and I saw the ball just coming at me, so I just tried to catch it and get in the end zone as quick as I could and not get ran down,” Dukes said.
“We played the best we could. That’s one of our sayings, play the best we can, and we tried to. That’s a good team. They played hard and good.”
Piedmont’s final drive of the game consumed the majority of the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs started at their 7 thanks to Stiefel’s punt that backed them up.
Piedmont marched down the field and reached the Fyffe 18 before a bad snap cost them 15 yards. It followed a 5-yard penalty against the Bulldogs.
Hayes’ 18-yard completion on third-and-30 left Piedmont facing a fourth-and 12 from the Fyffe 20. The Bulldogs attempted a double reverse on fourth down, and they fumbled the second exchange. Fyffe linebacker Ty Bell recovered with less than a minute remaining.
Piedmont called its last two timeouts, which forced Rowell to punt with 5.6 seconds on the clock. Time ran out as the ball rolled down the field in Bulldog territory, sending the Red Devils to Tuscaloosa.
“It’s amazing,” Stiefel said. “We’ve just got one more game ahead of us. Keep playing.”
Fyffe ran only 34 plays, gaining eight first downs and 128 yards against Piedmont’s defense. The Red Devils committed no turnovers.
“They were stopping our offense,” Benefield said. “It was tough sledding. We tried everything we could do.
“I know we couldn’t throw it much. We like to throw it sometimes but we couldn’t, because they were keying on that too. Great job on defense by them, and both defenses really. It was just a wet, sloppy night, and we were glad to come out on top.
“They’ve got a great team and they played well enough to win, other than the turnovers. The wet field had a lot to do with that. We’re just proud to be moving on.
“They whipped us at times and we whipped them at times, but that’s a good football game and a good football team on both sides, and both champions.”
