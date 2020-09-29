Friday-Saturday, October 2-3
• The annual Boaz Harvest Festival will be held for two days from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. in downtown Boaz. This year’s event will include arts and crafts, music, classic car show, pumpkin contest, cornhole tournament, beauty pageant and food trucks.
Sunday, October 4
• Belcher’s Gap Church in Crossville will resume Sunday school at 10 a.m. Preaching will begin at 10:45. Deon Black is the pastor and invites everyone to attend.
Friday-Saturday, October 9-10
• The Lake City Fallfest will be held in downtown Guntersville from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.
Saturday, October 17
• The Crossville Fire Department is hosting a 5K run at 8 a.m. to honor the memory of firefighter Cody Renfroe who was killed in the line of duty. Entry fee is $25 with T-shirt, $20 without.
Saturday, October 24
• Marshall County FOP Lodge 18 located at 2201 Browns Valley Rd. in Guntersville is having its first ever fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Catfish plates will be $12.
Saturday, October 31
• Sand Mountain Cowboy Church is having a fall gathering starting at 6 a.m. There will be chuckwagon cooking, hotdogs, funnel cakes and homemade pies as well as handmade crafts, western apparel and more for sale. The church is located at 844 McVille Road in Boaz.
