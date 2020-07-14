When Madison County passed a measure this week requiring everyone in that county to wear masks in public places, the Marshall County Commission’s phones started ringing.
Members of the public had one question: Would Marshall County follow suit and require the same thing?
It turns out the County Commission lacks the authority to pass a rule requiring masks in all public places in the county. It came up at Wednesday’s regular County Commission meeting.
County Commission chairman James Hutcheson called on County Attorney Clint Maze to explain it.
“This Commission can require face masks when you come over the threshold of a county owned building, such as the Courthouse here, the one in Albertville or the county shops,” Maze said. “We can require them inside our own buildings. But outside our buildings comes under the State Health Board.”
He said the big counties like Madison, Jefferson and Mobile Counties can require face masks in public for those counties because they have their own county boards of public health.
“Marshall County does not,” he said.
It was the Madison County Board of Health that passed the rule requiring face masks in that county, he said.
District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson - the only Commissioner to wear a face mask during the Commission meeting - said he requires people visiting his shop to wear a mask.
Bidding Masks
The question came up whether the County Commission wants to keep providing free masks to people visiting the Courthouse who don’t have them.
Chairman Hutcheson said the county has provided over 12,000 masks since the Courthouse reopened in May. They’ve reached the point monetarily where they will have to go out for bids to legally continue furnishing the masks, since there are limits on how much they can spend on a product without bidding it under the state bid law.
Commissioner Watson said he plans to continue furnishing masks at his shop to people who don’t have them.
“We can require masks but do we want to keep furnishing them?” Chairman Hutcheson asked.
Watson said he felt they should.
Commissioner Joey Baker said he did too.
The chairman estimated the Commission is furnishing 250 to 300 masks a day to members of the public.
The chairman mentioned that a parent coming to buy a tag often has to bring his or her children.
“Maybe the other parent is working and there’s no way for them to come without bringing their children,” he said.
Maze said they couldn’t ban children from the Courthouse, especially with family matters being heard in court in Albertville and children having to go to court there to testify.
The county attorney, who was wearing a mask, said he thinks masks help in slowing the pandemic.
County EMA director Anita McBurnett, also clad in a mask, said she absolutely thinks masks help.
She said she’s tracking the costs of masks for the county, as well as other coronavirus supplies, and they will be applying for reimbursement under the federal CARES Act.
Trials May Be Hard
Presiding Circuit Judge Chris Abel, who was wearing a mask, was at the meeting and agreed that the county should furnish masks to people coming to the Courthouse. In his case, he said, someone denied entrance due to not having a mask could have a warrant issued for his or her arrest for missing court.
The judge said he has tried to do things to mitigate exposure for people coming to court, including calling large dockets outdoors.
“We can have as many as 700 people for a pay due docket,” Judge Abel said. They hold court outdoors or send those folks directly to the District Attorney’s annex to arrange payment plans.
The DA’s restitution and recovery office has a glass pane with a small opening, the judge said.
“I think it helps,” he said of masks. “We try to social distance.”
Chairman Hutcheson asked him when jury trials are to resume.
“The state has said jury trials would resume in September,” Judge Abel said. “But I expect that to get pushed back to October.”
He thinks it could be difficult for the court to draw a jury panel.
In normal times, they call 250 people to jury duty, he said, and they’re lucky if half of them show up.
“With the pandemic, I could see us being lucky if 25 or 30 people showed up,” he said.
He said they may have to divide jury pools into panels for voire dire, or preliminary questioning of jurors before a trial. He said the state is working on an online questionnaire for potential jurors that could help streamline the process.
“We are still knee-deep in this pandemic,” Chairman Hutcheson said.
Later in the meeting, the Commission voted unanimously to bid the purchase of face masks. McBurnett of EMA said she hopes to find some local vendors and who they use will depend on the speed with which masks can be delivered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.