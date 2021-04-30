“Help wanted” signs have become a common sight around Sand Mountain. Getting loyal customers to return hasn’t been a problem for many businesses that were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it’s the workers that are proving to be more hesitant.
President and CEO of the Marshall County Economic Development Council Matt Arnold said the lack of workforce has become a widespread issue across the board, from large industry manufacturing companies to small mom-and-pop shops.
“It’s a real challenge right now,” Arnold told The Reporter. “It’s always a challenge for companies to find good workers, but this stimulus that has kept going on and on and on and on during the quarantine … there’s going to be a segment of the population that will say, ‘To heck with that. I’m staying home. Let the government pay me.’ That gravy train has to run out at some point.”
At 3.8%, the state’s low unemployment rate makes it even more difficult for companies to finder workers because it implies that most people who want a job already have one.
“I don’t care what you do; if you want to work, you can get a job,” Arnold said.
Director of Economic Development in Albertville Mike Price said the added stimulus and unemployment money may certainly be a major contributing factor in the workforce shortage while acknowledging that many people simply may not be healthy or confident to return to public life just yet.
Price gave the example of the new Food City grocery store which recently opened in Albertville boasting 120 new job opportunities. He said the company typically has one big hiring event to fill those spots; however, this time they had to have three.
Arnold said there are programs being offered in some schools to encourage a new generation of workers down the line, but long-term plans don’t address businesses immediate needs.
“These businesses need relief right now,” he said. “Until this unemployment situation stops, I don’t know what the answer is… “I’ve honestly never seen this before. It’s not just here. It’s pretty much everywhere.”
