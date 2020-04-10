Outdoor recreation in Alabama is considered an essential activity in the Order of the State Health Officer that was issued April 3.
Outdoors activities such as hunting, fishing, trail use, boating and paddling can still be enjoyed by all Alabamians, as long as groups are kept to 10 people or less and a consistent six-foot distance between persons can be maintained.
Most state parks, including campgrounds and associated facilities, remain open with some exceptions.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources encourages everyone to observe the State Health Order and to practice Centers for Disease Control recommendations regarding hand washing and social distancing (maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others). Violating the State Health Order can result in criminal charges and fines.
ADCNR recommends calling individual state parks and other facilities if you have questions about reservations or operational hours.
