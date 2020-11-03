The weather is turning cooler and the holidays are just around the corner.
Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce members invite you to get into the Christmas spirit at the first-ever Dashing Through Downtown event this weekend.
Festivities begin Friday at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday events are planned from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“If you are ready to get in the Christmas mood, this is the place to be,” said Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce President Jill Johnson.
“It is going to be a lot of fun, have lots of events happening, and lots of great shopping.”
More than 25 unique vendors will line Main Street. Most downtown businesses will be open with special sales, including Out of the Box, Amberson’s, Past Times Antiques, Weathers Furniture, Boxtruck Boutique, South Design Co., Rebellious Roots, The Grove Gift Shop, Galloway Chiropractic, and Merle Norman.
The Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page will feature downtown businesses all week and will showcase upcoming sales and special deals good during this weekend’s event, Johnson said.
Food trucks from Santa Fe Cattle Company and the Mill Street Deli will be on hand. Boaz Rotary members will offer hot cocoa and spiced apple cider.
Fire pits will be lit throughout downtown allowing festivalgoers a chance to warm up.
Newly installed bistro lights will also light up the area, giving a more festive feel.
“It is going to take every inch of Main Street to hold all the vendors and events we have planned,” Johnson said.
“We are going to have the area lighted up and colored up for the holidays!”
Making the event even more festive will be a snow blowing machine providing a dusting of snow and horse and buggy rides available for $5 per ride by Sand Mountain Cheer.
Jut Dance Academy, All That Jazz and Sand Mountain Cheer will provide entertainment Friday evening beginning at 5 p.m.
All That Jazz will perform at 5 p.m.; Sand Mountain Cheer at 6 p.m.; and Just Dance Academy at 7 p.m. Friday only.
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic all three days, and Alabama 168 will be closed from Brown Street to Alabama 205 from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Masks are recommended and festivalgoers are asked to observe social distance requirements.
“Come out and have a good time, but please be observant of COVID-19 recommendations,” she said.
“So much hard work is going into this event with the help of so many awesome people. We hope to make it an annual event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.