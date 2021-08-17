While most teams opt to take on a single opponent in their fall jamboree ahead of the regular season, the Boaz Pirates opted to take on a pair of 2020 playoff teams in their final tune-up before this week’s opening game, going head to head with 6A Pelham, and 4A Bibb County this past Friday in Pelham.
The Pirates ultimately fell to Pelham by a 21-14 margin to Pelham, then tied Bibb County 14-14, for head coach Jeremy Sullivan, the games were a good way for the coaching staff to see who among their young players might be ready to contribute on Friday against Hayden.
“I thought we had some young kids who really stepped up and took the most of the opportunity,” Sullivan said of the young players. “Wade Dobbins is a freshman for us who had seven catches and a couple touchdowns, so it was good to see him make those plays against good competition, then we had some young linemen I thought did a good job, so it helped us identity our depth and who is ready to go and who is not.”
Dobbins shined in the pair of games, finishing the day with seven grabs for 211 yards while adding a pair of 62-yard touchdown grabs, one in each game.
Also playing well was freshman quarterback Tyler Pierce, who started a pair of games last year as an eighth graders for the Pirates. Pierce totaled 280 yards on 12 of 15 attempts, seeing the lion’s share of the work as the Pirates limited the reps of starter Carter Lambert to keep him healthy ahead of Friday’s game. For Sullivan and the Pirates, Pierce’s big performance was an added boost of confidence to the coaching staff should he ever be needed during the regular season.
“He had a really good night,” Sullivan said. “He had to play a couple games last year for us as an eighth grader, we feel like that we want to make sure he’s ready to go, because you’re only one play away there, and that position can be tough if you lose your starter, but we have two guys there that, we can win with either one of them.”
One other benefit Sullivan noted from playing two teams rather than one at the jamboree, was that the Pirates got to see multiple different looks on both offense and defense, and learning to make adjustments on the fly to those different looks.
“I think it was good for us,” Sullivan said of the multiple team format. “Tt gave the guys a chance to see a three-man front and a four-man front up front offensively, then some different coverage looks, and of course they’re both very different on offense, so it gave us a look at some different stuff. They have some very good players, so it was two really good football teams and just a chance to see some really good competition.”
With the preseason in the books for the Pirates, Sullivan said this week’s focus ahead of the Hayden game is focusing on limiting big plays by the opposing offense, and limiting turnovers while they have the ball. Boaz and Hayden met last season in the opener, with the Pirates claiming a 41-34 win. Friday’s game will be played at Jacksonville State due to the ongoing turf installation project at Boaz.
Correspondent Ricky Smith contributed to this report.
