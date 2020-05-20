Jeff Roberts was reelected as president of the Boaz City Schools Board of Education for the 2020-2021 school year during a virtual meeting Tuesday evening, but another year leading the board could be short-lived.
Roberts’ term on the board has expired and is currently up for grabs. He and four others — Rodney Frix, Brett Johnson, David Lackey and Lucas Ogelsby — will interview for the position Thursday. Roberts has served on the board since 2015.
If the city elects not to reappoint Roberts, then Randall Morton, who was elected vice president during the meeting, will be thrust into the president’s position and a new vice president will be elected.
During the meeting, board members elected officers via text message to Superintendent Todd Haynie and board secretary Jerika Brannon.
In other business, CSFO Greg Maples presented his first financial report to the board since he was hired in late February.
Through the first quarter of the calendar year — now halfway though the fiscal year — Maples said the school system was in good shape.
“Expenses should be around 50% and our budget should be around 50%, and we’re running right on top of that as far as the general fund is concerned,” he said. “Revenues are about 52.5%; expenses are running about 49% of the budget. So, we’re right on course with what’s been budgeted.
“If you look back to the December report, we were carrying a net loss of —year-to-date at that point — of $161,000, but now we’re showing a net gain of $616,000,” he added. “And that’s due to the timing of the taxes that come in at the first of the year. We’ll also see a big jump in April as well for some ad valorem taxes that we’ll receive.”
Maples concluded the report by saying the system’s fund equity balance was at $6 million at the end of March.
Board member Rick Thompson asked Maples if he had been able to notice any financial impact on the district from the COVID-19 pandemic. Maples said he had not noticed anything at the time, but he and Haynie planned to pursue more information and calculate the pandemic’s potential impact in the coming weeks. He also said they were keeping track of additional costs associated with the pandemic and would seek reimbursement from FEMA later.
Under new business, the board approved the 2020-2021 Boaz City Schools Handbook and Code of Conduct; renewed a milk and beverage service bid with Warden Dairy Company in Kentucky and a bread service bid with Bimbo Bakeries USA.
The board also approved a change order for the Boaz Elementary School flooring project, which called for an additional $17,500 to purchase and install a 6-inch rubber base molding that was not previously included in the contract.
The board also approved the following personnel items:
Retirements
Renae Mosley – pre-K teacher at Boaz Elementary School, effective June 1.
Mike Smith – teacher at Boaz Middle School, effective June 1.
Reassignments
Gavin Moy – 10-month science teacher at Boaz Middle School to 10-month elective agriculture teacher at Boaz Middle School, effective for the 2020–2021 school year.
Anna Bone – kindergarten teacher at Boaz Elementary School to lead pre-K teacher at Boaz Elementary School, effective for the 2020–2021 school year.
Transfers
Dawn Lybrand – special education aide at Boaz Intermediate School to special education aide at Boaz High School, effective for the 2020–2021 school year.
Jonathan Cole – special education aide at Corley Elementary School to special education teacher at Boaz Intermediate School, effective for the 2020–2021 school year.
Casie Goble – math teacher at Boaz Middle School to math teacher at Boaz High School, effective for the 2020–2021 school year.
Employments
Jessica Hartline – science teacher at Boaz High School, effective for the 2020–2021 school year.
Haley Davis – math teacher at Boaz Middle School, effective for the 2020–2021 school year.
John Hughes – science teacher at Boaz Middle School, effective for the 2020–2021 school year.
Additional Duties
Will Cole – extended contract grant for 29 additional days – agriscience teacher at Boaz High School, effective for the 2020–2021 school year.
Marty Hatley – 10 additional work days – ESL teacher at Boaz Intermediate School, effective beginning May 27 through Aug. 7.
￼￼￼￼Leave of Absence
Amy Creech – teacher at Boaz Elementary School effective Feb. 20 through March 13.
The board also voted to approve a number of non-renewals.
Prior to adjourning, Haynie said he and other district leaders were busy making plans for next school year.
“We’re trying to finish up the school year, but also there’s a lot of planning taking place for next year — next fall and what that might look like,” he said. “We’re doing a lot of scenario planning right now.”
Haynie said he had a virtual meeting next week with State Superintendent Eric Mackey and was hopeful to learn more about what the future may hold.
“He will probably give us a little more direction about what the state’s thinking at that point, and we’ll go from there with our planning,” Haynie said. “We’re excited about getting everybody back to a sense of normalcy at some point.”
The next board meeting is tentatively set for June 18.
