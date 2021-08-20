After six “long” months of negotiations, the Town of Sardis City has annexed more than 58 acres of property into the city limits, including private land and a Dollar General.
Mayor Russell Amos said he worked on the deal for months and was happy to see it finally come through since it will bring added tax revenue to the city.
The private 58 acres of land corners Son Johnson and Leeth Gap Roads and lies between the former city limits and the Dollar General, which is located at 5943 Leeth Gap Road.
Amos said the city would start collecting tax revenues on the newly annexed properties beginning in October. He added that the owners of Dollar General were looking forward to being able to now rely on the Sardis City Police Department to handle crime in the area, including shoplifting.
In other business, the council:
•Approved holding an Amnesty Week from Monday, Oct 11 through Friday, Oct. 15. Anyone with an outstanding warrant or penalty fee can have it settled by paying 50% of the original charge.
•Approved the minutes and financials from the previous meeting.
•Adopted the 2021 Division F Phase I Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
•Renewed an agreement with Republic Services.
•Renewed an agreement with Marshall County Gas for 5 years.
•Approved fixing part of Carver Road at the request of Kirby Hubbard, who addressed the council.
•Approved the purchase of a 7.5 kilowatt generator for $6,500 to go in the new storm shelter.
•Approved the pouring of concrete at the town tennis courts, pending the availability of the requisite funds.
•Approved donating $1,500 to the Quarterback Club at Sardis High School for a 3-year sponsorship.
