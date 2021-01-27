TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 9/8 Alabama men’s basketball team used an 18-5 run over the final 4:27 to capture a 70-59 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night inside Coleman Coliseum. The win was the Crimson Tide’s 10th consecutive – the longest winning streak since the 1996-97 campaign – and gave the program a season sweep over the Wildcats for the first time in 32 years dating back to the 1988-89 season.
"They were up two, and then we went on a 10-0 run," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "We almost shut them out there in the last four minutes except some free throws and a three. I thought our defense was great. We had Keon Ellis in there and I thought he gave us great minutes defensively, especially late. With the bigs that Kentucky has and without (Jordan) Bruner right now and (Alex) Reese banged up, I thought Juwan Gary was huge with his minutes. For our seniors to get the first sweep of Kentucky since 1988-89 is special."
Guard Jaden Shackelford paced UA with 21 points, including going 10-of-10 from the charity stripe, while forward Herbert Jones nearly had a triple-double with 13 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Guards Joshua Primo and John Petty Jr. each had 10 points in the victory.
With the win, the Crimson Tide (14-3, 9-0 SEC) captured its ninth-straight win to start SEC play which is the second-best start to a conference season in program history, trailing only the famed Rocket 8 1955-56 team that finished with a perfect 14-0 record in league play.
Alabama will step outside SEC play for the final time in the regular season when it travels to Norman, Okla., to take on the No. 24-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. That contest is slated to tip off at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.