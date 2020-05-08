On Wednesday, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley released the graduation information for the county’s high schools.
“In an effort to have a traditional graduation ceremony for our seniors, we have purposely waited as long as possible to set graduation dates,” Wigley said. ”We thank you for your patience. We know how important graduation is to our students and our families, and it is our desire to make the ceremonies very special.”
The dates, times and locations of the upcoming graduation ceremonies are as follows:
• July 23, 8:30 p.m., Asbury High School Stadium
• July 24, 8:30 p.m., Douglas High School Stadium
• July 27, 8:30 p.m., DAR High School Burkey Center
• July 28, 8:30 p.m., Brindlee Mountain High School Stadium
Wigley said she is working with school principals to finalize details about how many tickets to provide each family based on Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines and venue capacity. In the event guidelines change, ticket numbers may be adjusted, she said. During the ceremonies, special honors may be announced when student names are called. High schools may also have a separate awards ceremony.
Albertville High School will host its graduation ceremony July 31, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Aggie Stadium.
Guntersville High School will tentatively host its graduation ceremony June 19 at 7 p.m..
Marshall Christian School will host a drive-thru graduation to honor its class of 2020 on May 14 at 6 p.m.
Boaz High School intends to announce its graduation date next week.
DeKalb County Schools also announced its graduation dates. The ceremonies, each to be held at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum, are scheduled as follows:
• July 16, 6 p.m., Geraldine High School
• July 17, 6 p.m., Sylvania High School
• July 18, 6 p.m., Collinsville High School
• July 20, 6 p.m., Fyffe High School
• July 21, 6 p.m., Valley Head High School
• July 23, 6 p.m., Ider High School
• July 24, 6 p.m., Plainview High School
• July 25, 6 p.m., Crossville High School
