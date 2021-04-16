Shepherd’s Cove Hospice will honor its support system during National Volunteer Week, April 19-23, with a celebration in the SCH Community Room. Volunteers may drop-in during a time that is convenient to them on the following days:
• Monday (4/19) — 1-4 p.m.
• Tuesday (4/20) — 9-11:30 a.m.
• Thursday (4/22) — 1-4 p.m.
• Friday (4/23) — 9-11:30 a.m.
SCH will present service awards to volunteers for their support from 2019 to present.
“Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, our volunteers have not been able to go into patient homes to provide direct care, companionship, and support,” CEO Rhonda Osborne said. “We are excited to announce that our volunteers are now able to visit patients again. National Volunteer Week is a perfect time to reintroduce this volunteer program again.”
Attendees will receive a COVID-19 tool kit to armor them as they get back into the field. They will also be registered for door prizes. All volunteers that update their data files will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.
“As a non-profit hospice, Shepherd’s Cove relies on VIP (Very Incredible People) volunteer support as an additional aid for patients and their families,” Volunteer Coordinator Karen Denton said. “Volunteers for Shepherd’s Cove assist with many tasks, including but not limited to, providing short-term relief for a patient’s family member to accomplish an errand, delivering care packages and welcome bags, preparing admissions and informational packets, and bereavement support, among other tasks related to patient and family care.”
Shepherd’s Cove also utilizes the support of volunteer chaplains. Spiritual Care Coordinator, Lyn Stone, organizes the chaplain team as they provide spiritual support to patients and families during their time of transition.
Other volunteer opportunities include office support, public relations, fundraising, Thrift Shoppe support, and the Cove Crafters, which is an organization of volunteers that create craft gifts for hospice patients.
For more information about volunteering, visit www.shepherdscove.org to compete a volunteer profile, call 256-891-7724, or email jknight@shepherdscove.org.
