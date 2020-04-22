Three people were arrested Wednesday at the Walmart in Boaz for allegedly shoplifting, according to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.
Officers were called to the store aroud 3:30 p.m. after the suspects tried to leave through the self-checkout line without paying for all of their items. Gaskin said the suspects, who are believed to be of Hatian descent, got combative and tried to argue with the officers, saying they had been unfairly targeted.
“They were upset because they were questioned about items they didn’t pay for at the self-checkout,” Gaskin said. “They felt that everyone was being racist towards them.”
After a brief “scuffle,” the chief said the suspects were taken into custody. They have been charged with shoplifting, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
The identities of the suspects have yet to be released.
Gaskin said the store may choose not to charge the suspects with shoplifting, but the other charges will remain, regardless.
