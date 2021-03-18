The Marshall County Health Department recently preformed a limited number food inspections during February.
Due to the department's increased staffing needs to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine, the inspectors were not able to take on a full load last month.
These are the establishments the department did inspect, listed from lowest to highest:
Double Bridges Grocery, Boaz, 80
Snack N Fuel, Albertville, 83
Burger King, Boaz, 86
Sandy’s Road House, Guntersville, 91
B&D Express Lane (Raceway), Guntersville, 95
Wavaho Food Mart, Guntersville, 96
Dollar General, 909 Horton Road, Albertville, 98
J&S Grocery, Albertville, 98
