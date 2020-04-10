The Alabama Department of Public Health recently started releasing demographic and characteristic data along with its daily updates regarding statewide cases of the novel coronavirus.
As of Friday, April 10, at 9 a.m., Alabama had 2,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of those, the largest infected age group making up 73.55% of cases ranged from 19-64 years of age. Patients 65 years or older comprised 23.81%, and children and teens 18 years or young made up the remaining 2.6% of cases.
Females made up the majority of cases with 56.75%; males, 41.65%; and 1.6% of the genders were unknown.
Regarding race, 47.69% of the infected were white, 36.45% were black, 1.15% were Asian and 14.72% were other or unknown. Ethnically, 77.26% were non-Hispanic, 2.53% were Hispanic and 20.2% were unknown.
The ADPH reported 156 of those infected had to be admitted to an intensive care unit and 104 had to be put on a ventilator. Four hundred six health care workers had been infected, as well as 90 long-term care employees and 66 long-term care residents.
As of Thursday, April 8, when the ADPH reported 48 confirmed deaths, 62.5% were among patients 65 years or older and 37.5% were between the ages of 19-64. Thirty-one of the confirmed deaths were male and 17 were female. Close to 85% were ethnically non-Hispanic with 52.1% of the confirmed deaths involving black patients, 37.5% white and 7.7% Asian.
In addition to being over the age of 65, patients with underlying medical conditions have been reported to be especially vulnerable to the disease. Of the 48 confirmed deaths, 11 patients had the underlying condition of chronic lung disease, 19 had diabetes mellitus, 26 had cardiovascular disease, nine had chronic renal disease and two had chronic liver disease. Twenty-one confirmed deaths had multiple underlying medical conditions and 10 had none. Of those 10 who died from the disease without having an underlying condition, eight were 65 or older, five were male, five were female, five were black, three were white and one was Asian.
