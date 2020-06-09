There are less than 30 days to apply for an absentee ballot for the July 14 Primary Run-off Election.
In order to protect the safety and well-being of voters, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill encouraged anyone concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus to apply for an absentee ballot.
Ballot applications can be downloaded at sos.alabama.gov or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office.
In Marshall County, the absentee election manager is Circuit Clerk Angie Johnson. Her office is located at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville. Her office can be reached at 256-571-7785.
In DeKalb County, the absentee election manager is Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson. His office is located at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne. His office can be reached at 256-845-8525.
In Etowah County, the absentee election manager is Circuit Clerk Cassandra Sam Johnson. Her office is located at 801 Forrest Ave #202, Gadsden, across from the Etowah County Courthouse. Her office can be reached at 256-549-2181.
Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
Due to the declared states of emergency, Merrill said any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place shall be eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to that individual. In the case none of the boxes are appropriate, voters can check the box that reads: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED]”
For the July 14 Primary Runoff Election, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, June 29; the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Thursday, July 9.
The deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager is at the close of business Monday, July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13.
Featured in the run-off statewide are U.S. Senate Republican nominees Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville. Doug Jones, a Democrat, currently holds the seat. For the Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No. 2 are Republican nominees Beth Kellum and Will Smith.
There are no statewide Democratic run-offs.
In addition to statewide races, Marshall County has one race on the ballot between Republicans David Kelley and Lee Sims for District 3 County Commissioner. Kelley is the incumbent.
In Etowah County, there are two Republican races to decide — Becky Nordgren and Jeff Overstreet for Etowah County Revenue Commissioner; Tiffany Holcomb-Works and Tim Womack for Etowah County Board of Education, Place No. 1.
There are no Democratic run-offs in Marshall, DeKalb and Etowah counties. Sample ballots can be found at sos.alabama.gov.
