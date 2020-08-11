Brindley Family Pharmacy’s new building taking shape

Steel beams are going up in downtown Albertville as the new home of Brindley Family Pharmacy begins to take shape.
Preparation for the new facility began last September with the demolition of the old cotton storage warehouse located at the corner of South Carlisle Street and Sand Mountain Drive, less than a mile from the pharmacy’s current location at 305 North Carlisle Street.
On Thursday, Aug. 6, Chorba Contracting Corporation in Guntersville started laying the foundation for the new building. Steven Brindley, owner of Brindley’s Family Pharmacy, said he chose a local contracting company for the project and the downtown location for the facility as a way to give back to the community.
“We wanted to keep everything local, in the community,” Brindley said. “As we are one of the local providers, we always enjoy working with our own. The community has got to give back to itself.”
The new store will be larger than the one they’re in now — approximately 4,000 square-feet — to help the Brindley family better serve their customers and revitalize part of downtown, he said.
“We’re going to have a drive-through and really be able to serve our patients the way that they need to be served,” he told The Reporter. “It’s something we need to help grow.”
The new building will also have professional space available for lease to other businesses. They hope to have the pharmacy up and running at the new location in January 2021, he said.
“It’s been a fun project to work on,” he said. “We wanted to reinvest in Albertville because they’ve invested in us.”
