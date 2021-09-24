This is a Faith column.

Sometimes we wonder what our calling is…or if we are called to do  anything. 

We take personality tests and take inventory of our lives to discover our  purpose in life and if we are fulfilling it. We wonder if we are on the right  track, or if we jumped the tracks a long time ago and are creating a path  that wasn’t intended for us. 

What are you “called” to do? 

What did the Lord have in mind when He designed and created you? 

I would love to hear it if someone could say, “Amanda, you are called and  created to do  _____.” 

If you are like me, you want a well-defined specific answer to who you are  and why you are here. 

But here’s the thing, only the Designer can reveal His design. Only the Creator can reveal the intention behind His creation. 

I don’t know a lot, but I know that He created us with relationship and  fellowship in mind. He spent time with Adam and let him know the work  and “calling” he was in the garden to achieve. That lets me know that His  desire is to spend time with me and fill me in on the blueprints of His  purpose for me. 

I believe with all my heart that the Lord wants us each to know what He  has put within us to do.  

There are hints we can take hold of by embracing what we have a natural  ability to do. However, we should never count out our weaknesses – those  areas in which we don’t typically excel – because He is known to choose  the weak to confound the strong and the foolish to confound the wise. 

Bottom line – if you are still wishing you could Google “What am I called to  do,” I challenge you to spend time with the One who does the calling. Draw  nearer to Him than you ever have before through prayer, time in His Word,  and time worshiping Him in His Presence.  

You were placed here for such a time as this.  

Rise up and be the one you are made to be…someone needs that which is in  you. 

Amanda Conn  has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.