This is a Faith column.
Sometimes we wonder what our calling is…or if we are called to do anything.
We take personality tests and take inventory of our lives to discover our purpose in life and if we are fulfilling it. We wonder if we are on the right track, or if we jumped the tracks a long time ago and are creating a path that wasn’t intended for us.
What are you “called” to do?
What did the Lord have in mind when He designed and created you?
I would love to hear it if someone could say, “Amanda, you are called and created to do _____.”
If you are like me, you want a well-defined specific answer to who you are and why you are here.
But here’s the thing, only the Designer can reveal His design. Only the Creator can reveal the intention behind His creation.
I don’t know a lot, but I know that He created us with relationship and fellowship in mind. He spent time with Adam and let him know the work and “calling” he was in the garden to achieve. That lets me know that His desire is to spend time with me and fill me in on the blueprints of His purpose for me.
I believe with all my heart that the Lord wants us each to know what He has put within us to do.
There are hints we can take hold of by embracing what we have a natural ability to do. However, we should never count out our weaknesses – those areas in which we don’t typically excel – because He is known to choose the weak to confound the strong and the foolish to confound the wise.
Bottom line – if you are still wishing you could Google “What am I called to do,” I challenge you to spend time with the One who does the calling. Draw nearer to Him than you ever have before through prayer, time in His Word, and time worshiping Him in His Presence.
You were placed here for such a time as this.
Rise up and be the one you are made to be…someone needs that which is in you.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
