J. Kevin Miller
Boaz
J. Kevin Miller, 44, of Forrest Home Road, Boaz, died January 8, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Shannon Pullen officiating. Interment followed in the Forrest Home Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Deborah Miller, of Boaz; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephen Miller, of Boaz, Bryan and April Miller, of Sardis, and Barry and Lindsay Miller, of Aroney; and several nieces and nephews.
Renee Stott
Bessemer
Renee Stott, 64, of Bessemer, died Jan. 9, 2021, at Northway Health and Rehabilitation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a sister, Dr. Judy Harrison (Jeffery) and Brenda Degeorge; and a brother, Ken Baker (April).
Ruth Underwood Mullinax
Boaz
Mrs. Ruth Underwood Mullinax, 84, of County Road 203, Boaz, died January 9, 2021 at Diversicare of Boaz.
Services were Monday, January 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McRae Chapel with Dustin Brock officiating. Burial followed in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lamar and Pam Mullinax, of Crossville; daughter, Connie Gaskin, of Albertville; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Marion Underwood of Albertville.
Betty Sue Watkins
Boaz
Betty Sue Watkins, 75, of Boaz, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
A private family service was held on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Burial followed at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Rev. Chris Watkins officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Roger Watkins; daughter, Dawn Templeton (Cory); son, Chris Watkins (Crystal); two grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; one step-great- grandson; sisters, Eloise Higgins and Linda Vinson; and a brother, Ralph Whitehead.
Edith Nina Mashburn
Boaz
Edith Nina Mashburn, 68, of Boaz, died Friday, January 8, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time. Boaz Carr Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Lusk (Michael); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Jeff Mashburn, Michael Mashburn; and a sister, Doris Lusher.
John M. “Buddy” Hadden
Boaz
John M. “Buddy” Hadden, 80, of Boaz, died Friday, January 8, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial in Beulah Cemetery. Rev. Paul Trussell officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hadden, of Boaz; sons, John C. (Theresa) Hadden, of Albertville, Curtis Hadden, of Lake Wales, Fla., and Chris (Dana) Hadden, of Sebring, Fla.; daughters, Lisa Hadden, of Albertville, Sonya Maynard of Geraldine, Beth (Eddie) Bateman, of Sebring, Fla. and Shirl Marshall, of Little Rock, Arkansas; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Johnie Ruth Campbell
Boaz
Johnie Ruth Campbell, 83, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her home.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Howelton Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Bill Lackey and Rev. Kerry Bryant officiated the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Karen West (Donnie), Michael Campbell (Janie), Max Campbell (Cindy), Jeff Campbell (Donna) and Melissa Kemick (Larry); nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Louise Campbell and Sue Campbell.
Les Wise
Gadsden
Les Wise, 18, of Gadsden, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his residence.
A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. David Sparkman officiated.
Survivors include his mother, Clara A. Melton (Skip); father: Ray Wise; brothers, Wesley Wise (his twin), Steven Young, and Joseph Duncan; sister, Britney Forrester; uncles, Robert Wise, Allen Rector (Theresa), and Lloyd Rector; and aunts, Tina MacAdam (David) and Debbie Napier (Larry).
In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to the family.
Melvin Clyde “Bud” Piper
Guntersville
Melvin Clyde “Bud” Piper, 72, of Guntersville, died Dec. 27, 2020, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Smith (Jesse), of Harrisburg, Penn.; son Keenan Pearce (Patricia), of Albertville; a brother; a sister; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the local Veteran’s Administration in his honor.
Sammy Young Stephens
Albertville
Sammy Young Stephens, 85, of Albertville, died Friday, January 9, 2021.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Oak Grove Cemetery at Asbury. Rev. Gene Lambert and Rev. David Lackey officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his children, Stanley Young Stephens (Melissa), Vickie Stephens, Shane Stephens (Leann), and Kevin Stephens (Donna); 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Joe Stephens; and sister, Sheila Reeves (Bill).
Tracy Owens
Boaz
Tracy Owens, 49, of Boaz, died Jan. 9, 2021, at home.
Graveside services were Jan. 12, 2021, at Geraldine First Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Andrew Brown officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family
Survivors include parents, Bobby Owens and Jane Sampson; and brothers, Mark Owens (Chemane) and Cole Owens.
