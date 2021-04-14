Albertville City Schools Foundation is proud to announce the return of Aggie Theatre as student actors return to the stage to present Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr. on April 22-24. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
With many fun supporting roles allowing students to play objects inside the castle, this “tale as old as time” is filled with spectacular costumes and sets. Don’t miss your chance to see Aggie Theatre return to the stage in this fan favorite!
Shows are April 22-24 at the Albertville Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. and there will be a matinée performance on Saturday 4/24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door on online at givebutter.com/aggietheatre
Aggie Theatre is a project of the Albertville City Schools Foundation. The ACS Foundation provides students and teachers in the Albertville City School System with the tools they need for an excellent educational experience. Each year the Foundation provides more than $30,000 to teachers to spend in the classroom through grants for materials and supplies, ensures all students are prepared for their school day with the proper supplies, clothing and other needs thanks to our Ready to Learn Program and funds the majority of Aggie Theater productions. To create a stronger community and brighter future by giving to the Albertville City Schools Foundation, please visit www.theacsfoundation.com
